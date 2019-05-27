KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County authorities have called off the search of a Kenosha County wildlife area, after reports of a person reportedly calling for help in the area.
At 11:36 a.m. Monday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received reports that a subject was heard calling for help near the New Munster Wildlife Area located in the 8500 block of Highway KD (352nd Avenue), according to a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department new release.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of numerous other agencies, actively searched the 1226-acre area for the subject. The search used K9 search teams, a drone team (unmanned aerial vehicle), all terrain vehicles and personnel on foot.
As of 3:46 p.m., the search of the area was called off. No subjects in need of help were found in the wildlife area. Anyone with information is encouraged to report anything suspicious to their local law enforcement.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Twin Lakes Police Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Village of Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, Town of Paris Fire and Rescue, and Newport Township Fire Department participated in the search.
