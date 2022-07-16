Kenosha 15-year-old charged for armed robbery near St. Catherine's High School

RACINE — A 15-year-old boy allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint next to St. Catherine's High School, prosecutors said.
Jamie D. Siler Jr., of the 700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, attempt armed robbery and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7 p.m. on April 7, an officer was sent to the 1100 block of Park Avenue for an armed robbery.
The victims said they were robbed at gunpoint directly in front of the 1100 block of Park Avenue, within 1,000 feet of St. Catherine's High School. A woman said she was being picked up from St. Catherine's when the rear doors of the vehicle opened and two males got into the car.
One was wearing a red hoodie and a ski mask, the other was wearing a blue hoodie with basketball shorts. The one in the red hoodie said, "This is a stick up, shorty," and then racked and chambered a gun. He held the gun to her head and said, "Give me everyone you got."
They then took her purse and fled on foot.
On April 11, the woman said that in addition to her purse being stolen, her wallet, Cash App card, debit card and social security card were taken. The purse was worth $250 to $300, and the wallet was worth about $100. She recognized one of the suspects as Siler, and learned the other suspect was referred to as "Dats Gmoney."
An investigator watched surveillance video from St. Catherine's and was later able to confirm the suspect in the red hoodie was Siler, using photos of him in the same hoodie and with the same gun on his Facebook page. A search of his residence found the same hoodie as seen in the video.
Siler was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
