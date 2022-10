RACINE — An occupied Kearney Avenue house was struck by gunfire Tuesday night, the Racine Police Department reported.

Officers reported hearing gunshots in the area of 16th Street and Taylor Avenue at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday.

At around that time, Racine County Dispatch received calls reporting shots fired nearby on the block of 1500 Kearney Avenue. There, police said one house had been shot multiple times.

There were people inside at the time, but none were hurt.