 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansasville woman charged for firing gun inside home while drunk

Kansasville woman charged for firing gun inside home while drunk

{{featured_button_text}}

KANSASVILLE — A Kansasville woman faces charges for firing a gun inside a home while drunk Sunday evening.

Kimberley Ruffalo

Ruffalo

The woman, Kimberly Ann Ruffalo, 41, of the 4200 block of Stormy Drive, was arrested after deputies were called to her residence for a report of shots fired.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office issued Wednesday and a criminal complaint from the Racine County District Attorney's Office filed Monday:

"Due to the dangerous nature of this incident and for safety reasons, a perimeter was established, an arrest team was formed, and all individuals were ordered out of the residence," the RCSO reported.

Ruffalo and another person who was in the home were cooperative with law enforcement when deputies arrived.

Deputies were told that Ruffalo had been drinking throughout the day. There was a gun in the home she had access to.

The complaint stated: "She said she thought of going outside to shoot (the gun). She said she had no intent of using it on herself or anyone else."

She ended up going to the basement, which is where the shot was fired. "She said she did not know it was loaded," the complaint stated. "She then put it back on the shelf and sat back down on the couch."

The Sheriff's Office reported that "The residence was cleared and searched without incident. The round that was fired from the basement went through multiple rooms stopping at the basement stairs."

A preliminary breath test indicated that her blood alcohol level was 0.167. 

On Monday, Ruffalo was charged with two misdemeanors: possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct with modifiers for domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case
Crime and Courts

Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case

The attorneys representing the teen who is accused of shooting another teen at a party were unsuccessful Thursday in their attempt to get the number of charges against their client reduced.

Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Dontrell Bush, who was 17 at the time of his death.

Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon. It was those nine counts that were the subject of a motion to dismiss by the defense during the preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News