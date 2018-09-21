KANSASVILLE — A Kansasville woman is facing charges after she reportedly abandoned her children.
Kristen N. Manderfield, 32, of Eagle Lake Manor, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and two felony counts of child abandonment.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 7, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a call in Kansasville for a report of a parent who abandoned their children.
The deputy spoke with two witnesses, who stated Manderfield left her two boys alone at their home on on Sept. 6, and had not returned.
One of the witnesses made contact with one of the children at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, and found that Manderfield was not present. The child allegedly told the witness that Manderfield went to run errands.
Manderfield allegedly did not return Sept. 6 and did not make contact with one of the witnesses until 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.
One of the children stated that they are frequently left home alone by Manderfield.
The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and both boys were taken into protective custody. As of Friday afternoon, Manderfield had been released on $5,000 bond with the promise to appear on time for all court appearances.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 3 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.