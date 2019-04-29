Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — A Kansasville man who was reportedly impaired was taken into custody Sunday after reportedly leading police on a high-speed chase and striking multiple vehicles.

At around 6:11 p.m. Sunday, a Caledonia officer saw a vehicle driving 90 mph in a 35-mph zone on Dunkelow Road. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, who police say was identified as David Vargas, 28, pulled away, according to a Caledonia Police Department news release.

Police pursued the vehicle, with Vargas continuing to drive at extremely high speeds, police said. For safety reasons, the pursuing officer ended the pursuit at Northwestern Avenue and Newman Road. Vargas then allegedly fled south on Newman Road.

Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, a Mount Pleasant officer came upon a four-vehicle accident on Newman Road at Spring Street. Police said the crash was a result of the fleeing vehicle striking a parked vehicle, followed by several occupied ones. Only minor injuries were reported.

Vargas was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was medically cleared and taken to the Racine County Jail, where he remained as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, records show.

Caledonia Police have referred charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, operating while under the influence, third offense, reckless endangering safety and possession of marijuana to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

During the incident, the Caledonia Police Department was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Department.

