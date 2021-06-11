Kansasville man charged after woman frees herself from noose he allegedly put her in

Then, the complaint states: “(The woman) sat with Carter and they talked while Carter cried. After talking for a few minutes, (the woman) claims Carter became very angry and began punching himself in the head and face and punching items inside the residence. Carter then demanded that (she) drink the vodka. When (she) refused, Carter forced her to the ground, got on top of her and forced her to drink vodka by pouring it into her mouth. During this struggle, (the woman) claims Carter also punched her in the shoulder and chest.

“Carter then went into the basement. (The woman) followed and saw two electrical cords, formed into nooses, hanging from the ceiling. (She) attempted to run back upstairs but Carter grabbed her … and dragged her back into the basement.”

Carter, according to the complaint, is 6-foot-5 and weighs 280 pounds.

Then, according to the complaint, the woman said that “Carter forced her to stand on a box and forced her head into the noose. Carter then kicked the box out from under (the woman). (She) estimated she hung for approximately 30 seconds. (The woman) stated she believes Carter then started to regret what he had done and reapproached (the woman). As Carter got close, she was able to wrap her legs around his waist and free herself from the noose. (The woman) then ran upstairs,” and called for help.