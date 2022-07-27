Kansasville man allegedly split another man's head open during bar fight

TOWN OF DOVER — A Kansasville man allegedly split another man’s head open during a bar fight.
Justen R. Parello, 41, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:47 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Baggers Roadhouse, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., for a bar fight. A man had been hit in the head and was bleeding badly.
Upon arrival, a deputy met with a person who said Parello and the man had fought which led to the man’s head being split open.
The person also provided a picture of Parello as he left the bar. The deputy then spoke to the man who was bleeding, and he was adamant about refusing treatment and said he wanted to go home. His wife said that when he and Parello got into a fight, Parello pushed her into a wall as she tried to stop the two.
The deputy made phone contact with Parello, who admitted to getting into a fight with the man. He claimed the man kept talking about his girlfriend and spitting on him. A fight broke out, and he admitted to hitting the man, but said he left to get away from everything.
At 2:39 p.m. on Saturday, the man who was injured told deputies that he had to get 12 staples on the right side of his head from the fight with Parello. Surveillance video later confirmed that Parello punched the man outside of the bar. The man attempted to defend himself before being knocked down by Parello and kicked in the head.
Parello was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 25, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roman Lascarez-Antonio
Roman Lascarez-Antonio, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of THC, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Armando H. Medrano
Armando H. Medrano, 1000 block of 43rd Street, Kenosha, felony bail jumping, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Justen R. Parello
Justen R. Parello, Kansasville, Wisconsin, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Erik Evan Peterson
Erik Evan Peterson, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Vincent D. Cosey
Vincent D. Cosey, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon).
Alvin L. Haywood
Alvin L. Haywood, Calumet City, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Ashley P. Molzahn
Ashley P. Molzahn, Waukesha, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mancel E. Murphy
Mancel E. Murphy, 2400 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robin D. Pitt
Robin D. Pitt, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maxine-Johnise Dacquisto
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maxine-Johnise Dacquisto, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Quincy L. Darby
Quincy L. Darby, 4300 block of Yates Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Talyija N. Ellison
Talyija N. Ellison, 3300 block of First Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), attempt fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Josue Javan-Estudillo
Josue Javan-Estudillo, 5900 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), hit and run (injury).