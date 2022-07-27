Kansasville man allegedly split another man's head open during bar fight

TOWN OF DOVER — A Kansasville man allegedly split another man’s head open during a bar fight.

Justen R. Parello, 41, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:47 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Baggers Roadhouse, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., for a bar fight. A man had been hit in the head and was bleeding badly.

Upon arrival, a deputy met with a person who said Parello and the man had fought which led to the man’s head being split open.

The person also provided a picture of Parello as he left the bar. The deputy then spoke to the man who was bleeding, and he was adamant about refusing treatment and said he wanted to go home. His wife said that when he and Parello got into a fight, Parello pushed her into a wall as she tried to stop the two.

The deputy made phone contact with Parello, who admitted to getting into a fight with the man. He claimed the man kept talking about his girlfriend and spitting on him. A fight broke out, and he admitted to hitting the man, but said he left to get away from everything.

At 2:39 p.m. on Saturday, the man who was injured told deputies that he had to get 12 staples on the right side of his head from the fight with Parello. Surveillance video later confirmed that Parello punched the man outside of the bar. The man attempted to defend himself before being knocked down by Parello and kicked in the head.

Parello was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.