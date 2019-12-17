$50K bond set for suspect in Racine bank robbery case

RACINE — A Milwaukee man on the run for nearly six weeks made an initial court appearance Tuesday in connection with an October robbery of the BMO Harris Bank branch at 4100 Durand Ave.

Reno K. Devore, 43, allegedly robbed the branch on the morning of Oct. 11. He is charged with one felony count of robbery of a financial institution.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Devore allegedly walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding all $100, $50 and $20 bills. In all, he took $6,150, according to a criminal complaint.

Devore was previously in the state and federal prison system, WITI-TV reported. He was arrested on Nov. 20 while getting into a car near 26th Street and Concordia Avenue in Milwaukee, the station reported.

During Tuesday’s Racine County Circuit Court appearance, Devore had a cash bond set at $50,000, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 26. He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.