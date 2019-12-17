$50K bond set for suspect in Racine bank robbery case

RACINE — A Milwaukee man on the run for nearly six weeks made an initial court appearance Tuesday in connection with an October robbery of the BMO Harris Bank branch at 4100 Durand Ave.
Reno K. Devore, 43, allegedly robbed the branch on the morning of Oct. 11. He is charged with one felony count of robbery of a financial institution.
You have free articles remaining.
Devore allegedly walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding all $100, $50 and $20 bills. In all, he took $6,150, according to a criminal complaint.
Devore was previously in the state and federal prison system, WITI-TV reported. He was arrested on Nov. 20 while getting into a car near 26th Street and Concordia Avenue in Milwaukee, the station reported.
During Tuesday’s Racine County Circuit Court appearance, Devore had a cash bond set at $50,000, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 26. He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rebecca Mary Lynn Albert
Rebecca Mary Lynn Albert, 26000 block of Roosevelt Lane, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hassan Ahmad Whitfield
Hassan Ahmad Whitfield, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nickolas Gerald Schultz
Nickolas Gerald Schultz, of Manawa, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathan J. Romnek
Nathan James Romnek, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cory A. Jones
Cory A. Jones, of Wadsworth, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
James Richard Jackson
James Richard Jackson, of Hinckley, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Traoun Dayjon Oliver-Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Traoun Dayjon Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, armed robbery, substantial battery, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tre Vaughn Lassiter-Schneck
Tre Vaughn Lassiter-Schneck, of Franklin, attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Joseph F. Langenfeld
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joseph F. Langenfeld, 2300 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery, substantial battery.
George E. Gayton
George E. Gayton, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, attempted strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.
David D. Garrett-Graves
David D. Garrett-Graves, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, first-degree reckless injury, disorderly conduct, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.
Ruben Andrew Figueroa
Ruben Andrew Figueroa, 600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of THC as a repeat offense, disorderly conduct.
Valerie Ann Carey
Valerie Ann Carey, of Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine.
Cornelius Lloyd Armstrong
Cornelius Lloyd Armstrong, of Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.