$50K bond set for suspect in Racine bank robbery case
October BMO Harris robbery

RACINE — A Milwaukee man on the run for nearly six weeks made an initial court appearance Tuesday in connection with an October robbery of the BMO Harris Bank branch at 4100 Durand Ave.

Reno K. Devore, 43, allegedly robbed the branch on the morning of Oct. 11. He is charged with one felony count of robbery of a financial institution.

Devore allegedly walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding all $100, $50 and $20 bills. In all, he took $6,150, according to a criminal complaint.

Devore was previously in the state and federal prison system, WITI-TV reported. He was arrested on Nov. 20 while getting into a car near 26th Street and Concordia Avenue in Milwaukee, the station reported.

During Tuesday’s Racine County Circuit Court appearance, Devore had a cash bond set at $50,000, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 26. He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.

Reno K. Devore

DeVore
