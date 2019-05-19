After law enforcement called off a 95 mph pursuit on the interstate Sunday morning, the driver allegedly ended up causing a crash, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Racine man Anthony Chambliss, is expected to be charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding, operating while intoxicated as a second offence, felony possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing and "numerous traffic-related charges," the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
At 7:44 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle driving north on Interstate 94 was speeding at approximately 95 mph in the Village of Raymond and did not pull over while being pursued by a deputy. The vehicle, later determined to have been driven by Chambliss, reportedly struck several traffic cones and barrels while speeding.
When the pursuing deputy realized that not far along the road, construction workers and emergency personnel were stationed in Milwaukee County at the Ryan Road exit.
"The pursuit was terminated out of concern for the safety of motoring public and emergency workers present upon the interstate," according to a news release.
The deputy continued to drive north as the vehicle allegedly driven by Chambliss sped ahead. Minutes later, the vehicle was reportedly found crashed at the Drexel Road exit in the City of Oak Creek. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
Chambliss allegedly attempted to run away on foot, so the deputy's K-9, Friday, was released and apprehended Chambliss.
According to online court records, Chambliss was convicted three times for possession of THC in 2014 and 2015. He also pleaded guilty to resisting/obstructing an officer in 2015. He was cited for his first operating while intoxicated offense in Milwaukee County in 2011.
Today's mugshots: May 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tommy R. Hines
Tommy R. Hines, Milwaukee, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kent Lyons
Kent Lyons, 1200 block of Albert St., Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Lee McCutcheon
Michael Lee McCutcheon, 2000 block of Carmel Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
William Latarus Vinson
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathaniel Hausmann
Nathaniel Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio St., Racine, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer.
Anais U. Hernandez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anais U. Hernandez, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer.
Robert A. Mackey
Robert A. Mackey, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Cyrus D. Noyes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cyrus D. Noyes, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kayla R. Olson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kayla R. Olson, 2600 block of 21st St., Racine, fail to cause child to attend school, neglecting a child.
Chaunte D. Ott
Chaunte D. Ott, 3600 Spring St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Reginald G. Turner
Reginald G. Turner, 1800 block of Saint Clair St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Nathanial John Schreier
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathanial John Schreier, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
