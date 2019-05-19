Try 3 months for $3
Racine County Sheriff's K-9 Officer Friday

K-9 Friday sits outside of a Racine County Sheriff's Office squad car.

 Submitted photo

After law enforcement called off a 95 mph pursuit on the interstate Sunday morning, the driver allegedly ended up causing a crash, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Racine man Anthony Chambliss, is expected to be charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding, operating while intoxicated as a second offence, felony possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing and "numerous traffic-related charges," the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

At 7:44 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle driving north on Interstate 94 was speeding at approximately 95 mph in the Village of Raymond and did not pull over while being pursued by a deputy. The vehicle, later determined to have been driven by Chambliss, reportedly struck several traffic cones and barrels while speeding.

When the pursuing deputy realized that not far along the road, construction workers and emergency personnel were stationed in Milwaukee County at the Ryan Road exit.

"The pursuit was terminated out of concern for the safety of motoring public and emergency workers present upon the interstate," according to a news release.

The deputy continued to drive north as the vehicle allegedly driven by Chambliss sped ahead. Minutes later, the vehicle was reportedly found crashed at the Drexel Road exit in the City of Oak Creek. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

Chambliss allegedly attempted to run away on foot, so the deputy's K-9, Friday, was released and apprehended Chambliss.

According to online court records, Chambliss was convicted three times for possession of THC in 2014 and 2015. He also pleaded guilty to resisting/obstructing an officer in 2015. He was cited for his first operating while intoxicated offense in Milwaukee County in 2011.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments