MOUNT PLEASANT — A high-speed chase just after 2 a.m. Friday led to one 20-year-old Kenosha man being held in Racine County Jail, while the vehicle’s five occupants — including three teen girls — all were taken into custody.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:
A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation near the intersection of 16th Street and Highway 31 in Mount Pleasant at 2:15 a.m.
The vehicle then sped away, allegedly going over 70 mph in a 25 mph zone, did not stop at a red light, and its headlights were turned off.
Deputies said that the vehicle was soon located about one mile to the east, and all six of the vehicle’s occupants were observed fleeing on foot.
A perimeter was established and four police K-9s helped locate all six people.
One of them, the driver, has been identified: Derrick Malik Jackson, 20, of Kenosha. The Sheriff’s Office has referred the following recommended charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: felony fleeing and eluding, obstructing and disorderly conduct. There was also a warrant out for Jackson, for a probation/parole violation for armed robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was also “cited for numerous traffic violations,” according to a media release.
The other people in the vehicle have been identified as three teen girls — ages 14, 15 and 16 — and two other adult men. No information was provided regarding potential charges for any of them.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle L. Kraft
Kyle L. Kraft, 1300 block of Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, escape.
Michael J. Leighton
Michael J. Leighton, Waupun, uttering a forgery, felony theft of moveable property (between $2,500 and $5,000), entry into a locked vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kurt R. Ochoa
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kurt R. Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Jeremy K. Staten
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeremy K. Staten, Milwaukee, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Conroy Bays
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Conroy Bays, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, operating without a license.
Monia R. Fuentes
Monia R. Fuentes, 2000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Christian J. Mohrbacker
Christian J. Mohrbacker, 400 block of South Cox Road, Kansasville, disorderly conduct.
Probation time in Old Racine
Sure hope they nailed the kids for curfew violations and their parents for child neglect. Hope too that the dogs got a tooth sunk good and deep into the butt of the adults.
What are 14, 15, and 16-year-old girls doing with adult men after 2 a.m.? Is there still a curfew for minors in Racine?
