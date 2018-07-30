MOUNT PLEASANT — Enrique Aranda Jr., 22, of the 2300 block of DeKoven Avenue, and a 14-year-old friend of Aranda’s were arrested Sunday after marijuana and cocaine was found in the vehicle they were driving in during a traffic stop.
According to the criminal complaint:
While monitoring traffic at the intersection of Highway 32 and Durand Avenue, a Mount Pleasant police officer observed a vehicle swerving between lanes heading south on Highway 32.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and, before getting out of his car, reported seeing the following: “The occupants within the vehicle moving in a suspicious manner. The movement was very sudden and jerky while both occupants reached across both sides of the vehicle. The movement by both males, based on (the officer’s) training and experience, is consistent with a person reaching for weapons or hiding drugs within the vehicle.”
After calling for backup, two officers approached the vehicle.
Inside were two males, one of whom was identified as Aranda.
He said that the other male in the vehicle was his cousin, but police found this to be a lie and that they were only friends. The friend said he was 14 years old.
One of the officers reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle.
After stepping out of the car, the 14-year-old was found to have marijuana stuck down his pants, which he turned over to police during a pat-down.
A search, led by K-9 officer Ares, led to the discovery of 18.8 grams of crack cocaine hidden in the vehicle. A digital scale and two cell phones were also recovered at the scene after both suspects were arrested.
The 14-year-old reportedly admitted to owing the marijuana, but that he had nothing to do with the cocaine.
Aranda faces one charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (15-40 grams), which is a felony and a subsequent offense. He also faces a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Until some serious sentences are given to these killers of our society It will not stop. Wake the DA up and do not plea one thing down!!! Give out the Max in prison time...ENOUGH!!!
When having or moving drugs, why do these idiots drive like idiots?
