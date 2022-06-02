Juvenile Center inmate allegedly fought a staff member due to being denied gym access

RACINE — A Racine County Juvenile Detention Center inmate allegedly fought a staff member due to being denied gym access.

Micah T. Lminggio, 15, of the 3300 block of Victory Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:38 p.m. on April 27, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center at 1717 Taylor Ave. for an assault of a staff member.

The deputy met with an employee who said Lminggio requested to use the gym at the facility and was denied. In response, the teen broke a spray bottle.

Staff tried to place him in his cell, but he resisted. During a struggle, the employee bent over to pick up his body cam when Lminggio attacked him.

He was punched in the face, and Lminggio was equipped with a metal spring. The deputy noticed the employee had a swollen lower lip with a laceration on it.

Lminggio was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

