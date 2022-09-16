"Just take me to jail" said man after being charged with 5th OWI and causing a car accident

RACINE — "Just take me to jail" said a man after causing a car accident and before being charged with his fifth OWI, a felony, according to a criminal complaint.

The suspect has been identified as Justan L. Duval, 39, of the 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to the area of Hamilton Street and North Memorial Drive for a car accident.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a woman who said she was stopped at a red light when a vehicle, later identified as being driven by Duval, struck her from behind. Duval spoke with her and she suspected he was intoxicated due to his speech.

The officer spoke with Duval who admitted to drinking prior to driving his vehicle. He said he was heading home and claimed a vehicle cut him off and he could not stop in time. He made statements of "Just take me to jail," "I know I (expletive) up" and "I'm really sorry."

Duval was not able to complete two of the field sobriety tests and was arrested for his fifth OWI.

Duval was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.