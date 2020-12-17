Jury trials to resume in Racine County as constitutional right to speedy trial alleged to have been broken

RACINE — Jury trials in Racine County will resume in January, despite the ongoing pandemic, in part because defendants have a constitutional right to a trial and the justice system cannot hold people indefinitely.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle announced the resumption of trials from the bench on Tuesday. Jury trials have been suspended in Racine County since Oct. 30 due to the pandemic.
Some cases have moved forward — such as cases where the prosecution and defense have reached a negotiated settlement.
However, cases awaiting a jury trial have continued to stack up. Meanwhile, some have claimed Racine’s courts are not living up to the constitutional standard that defendants must be given a speedy trial, a right codified in the Sixth Amendment.
Trials will resume
Boyle said jury trials would resume the week of Jan. 11.
“We’ve made a decision in balancing the rights of the community to be safe, versus the constitutional rights of those in custody, and also the constitutional rights of the victims in matters, that it is incumbent on the courts to set a date certain,” Boyle said.
He later explained the balance was now leaning toward the rights of the defendant. Boyle said the court would take into consideration all of the safety protocols necessary for trials. He noted one of the factors that went into the decision to resume jury trials was the fact the anticipated peak in COVID cases that was expected after Thanksgiving did not occur.
Right to speedy trial
The Sixth Amendment guarantees not only a public trial, but a speedy trial. Defendants may waive that right if it is in their interest; or, they may invoke their right to a speedy trial.
The speedy trial issue was raised by attorney Thomas McClure, who argued for a significant reduction in bail for his client, Bobby Blade, whose speedy trial demand was delayed three times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, three 90-day cycles have come and gone while Blade sat in the Racine County Jail, unable to afford bail, for almost a year.
McClure noted it is considered prejudicial to the defendant to be held for more than year.
Blade is charged with three counts of child abuse, four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of exposing himself to a child, intimidating a victim and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child.
In asking that his client be released on a signature bond, McClure noted how uncertain the future is due to the pandemic.
His client’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 19, but there’s still no guarantee it will begin that day considering the recent history of suspended trials in Racine County.
“We’re in a perpetual waiting pattern,” McClure said.
Isolation
The issues raised by McClure went beyond the constitutional issue of a speedy trial. In a motion filed with the court, McClure noted the ongoing incarceration during a pandemic made the process of preparing for trial particularly challenging.
It is important for the attorney and client to meet one on one to review and discuss the evidence before trial, he argued. However, as a result of the current policy at the Racine County Jail, every time McClure meets with his client, even if they are masked, Blade has to spend the next 14 days in isolation, quarantined from the rest of the jail population.
And each time they meet, another 14-day cycle of quarantine begins.
McClure called the quarantines oppressive and added they have resulted in psychological stress for Blade. McClure argued that Blade had not done anything wrong “to merit such ‘hard time in the hole’ but, instead, for claiming his Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights to confer with his counsel before trial ...
“Although the court may not be able to tell the sheriff how to run his jail, the court can address an incarceration that is unconstitutionally penalizing the defendant to ‘hard punishment’ for doing nothing wrong,” McClure added.
Request denied
Boyle admitted the speedy-trial demands filed by McClure were not adhered to due to the pandemic.
“Each and every time the trial is supposed to happen, the court was not in a position to commence trials,” Boyle added.
As the defendant’s trial is set for Jan. 19, and trials were expected to resume, Boyle deferred the motion in the expectation the defendant would get his day in court.
The judge did not address the issues raised about preparing for trial at the Racine County Jail.
