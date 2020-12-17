Jury trials to resume in Racine County as constitutional right to speedy trial alleged to have been broken

RACINE — Jury trials in Racine County will resume in January, despite the ongoing pandemic, in part because defendants have a constitutional right to a trial and the justice system cannot hold people indefinitely.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle announced the resumption of trials from the bench on Tuesday. Jury trials have been suspended in Racine County since Oct. 30 due to the pandemic.

Some cases have moved forward — such as cases where the prosecution and defense have reached a negotiated settlement.

However, cases awaiting a jury trial have continued to stack up. Meanwhile, some have claimed Racine’s courts are not living up to the constitutional standard that defendants must be given a speedy trial, a right codified in the Sixth Amendment.

Trials will resume

Boyle said jury trials would resume the week of Jan. 11.

“We’ve made a decision in balancing the rights of the community to be safe, versus the constitutional rights of those in custody, and also the constitutional rights of the victims in matters, that it is incumbent on the courts to set a date certain,” Boyle said.