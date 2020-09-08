Jury trial set for Sept. 21 for Dalquavis Ward at Memorial Hall

RACINE — The man accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland last summer is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 21.
The trial is set to be held at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., in order to facilitate social distancing.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg decided the court would move forward with the trial of Dalquavis Ward, ruling against a motion to adjourn put forward by Ward's defense.
'Emotional volatility'
Ward was initially scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3, but due to a last-minute discovery issue that trial was rescheduled for March 30. When the COVID-19 pandemic spread to southeastern Wisconsin, that date was also postponed.
Attorney Charles Glynn argued that due to the recent unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake and the "emotional volatility" of Ward's case, he was concerned that it would be difficult to select an impartial jury.
"Whenever a police officer is killed in the line of duty or off duty, it is a big moment. It is an emotional moment for the citizens of the county," Glynn told the court. "Mr. Ward is a Black man and he is accused of shooting a white police officer ... Southeastern Wisconsin was literally on fire, and to the point where both presidential candidates came to Kenosha to rally their sides of what has become a divide in our nation.
"I’ve never seen these issues at the zenith they are at right now in my lifetime," Glynn continued. "We are now part of something that is much bigger than Mr. Ward or much bigger than this case."
Glynn also stated that due to COVID-19 and the unrest, he and Attorney Kristyne Watson have had limited contact with Ward since March. When they were able to communicate it was under circumstances that did not guarantee attorney-client confidentiality.
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley disagreed, saying that at the moment the community was experiencing a lull in the unrest and that once investigations into the events of last month are concluded, there could be more.
"I don’t see any reason to believe the climate will be any different in a month, two months or three months," Graveley said.
In fact, Graveley stated he was concerned that medical officials had predicted COVID-19 could flare up in the winter and that a trial postponed to December or January would be unable to go forward.
He also stated that he believed Glynn overestimated the connections between the unrest after Blake's shooting and the circumstances of Ward's case.
"These are not the same police agencies. In fact, in terms of police conduct, no officer on duty was conducting himself in this case. And Mr. Ward was completely not connected to any of the events in Kenosha," Graveley said.
As for the issue of confidential meeting with Ward, Graveley said he would work with the defense counsel to arrange in-person meetings with Ward.
Laufenberg said her decision to move forward with the current trial dates are in-part informed by her experience with a jury trial that began on Aug. 25 and continued through the unrest in Kenosha. She said 39 of the jurors summoned showed up and represented a diverse pool of citizens of different ages, races and backgrounds.
"This court has great faith that the citizens of Racine County can show up and be impartial," Laufenberg said.
The shooting
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17, 2019, at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.
Police arrested Ward in Milwaukee 10 days later. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.
Ward is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison for the homicide charge alone.
The first day of his jury trial is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, though Laufenberg stated she was considering moving that to 1:30 p.m.
Funeral procession for Officer Hetland passes through Racine
Racine Police Officer John Hetland died while trying to stop an armed robbery on June 17. His procession leading to his final resting place was held on June 26.
Hetland Procession
One more pass by the station
A show of support
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Hetland procession
Patriotism and honor
Hetland Procession
Paying their respects
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.