Jury trial set for Sept. 21 for Dalquavis Ward at Memorial Hall

"I’ve never seen these issues at the zenith they are at right now in my lifetime," Glynn continued. "We are now part of something that is much bigger than Mr. Ward or much bigger than this case."

Glynn also stated that due to COVID-19 and the unrest, he and Attorney Kristyne Watson have had limited contact with Ward since March. When they were able to communicate it was under circumstances that did not guarantee attorney-client confidentiality.

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley disagreed, saying that at the moment the community was experiencing a lull in the unrest and that once investigations into the events of last month are concluded, there could be more.

"I don’t see any reason to believe the climate will be any different in a month, two months or three months," Graveley said.

In fact, Graveley stated he was concerned that medical officials had predicted COVID-19 could flare up in the winter and that a trial postponed to December or January would be unable to go forward.

He also stated that he believed Glynn overestimated the connections between the unrest after Blake's shooting and the circumstances of Ward's case.