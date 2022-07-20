Jury trial: Becky Rannow was shot 17 times, prosecutor says

RACINE — The trial began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court for a man accused of shooting a woman in her home and stealing items last August.
Montreal D. Greer, 40, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, who was 41 years old at the time of her death.
Greer and Rannow were acquainted as he was good friends with her boyfriend. They had at one point been roommates earlier in the year.
The exact motive for the shooting was not offered; however, Greer was accused of taking items from the house that he later sold. There was also testimony Tuesday that Rannow may have had cash in the house, but that was not confirmed.
The jury was seated in the case on Monday and opening statements came Tuesday morning.
Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, outlined for the jury during opening statements some of the substantial physical evidence the state will be using, including the murder weapon — allegedly with Greer’s DNA on the trigger.
The state also has substantial video evidence, which includes video that shows Greer’s face near the scene.
Jamie McClendon, the defendant’s attorney, said the defense would be asking whether the evidence actually makes sense. She asked the jury to set aside their emotions and focus on the facts of the case.
Opening witnesses
The primary witnesses on Tuesday were the friends and loved ones of Rannow’s who went to her house after she stopped responding to messages and did not report to work.
Two friends met at Rannow’s house at about 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The front door was locked, so they went through the back door after calling 911.
Both felt immediately that something was wrong. They found Rannow’s remains in the living room. According to Rich, the victim was shot 17 times.
Investigator Don Nuttall, one of the first investigators on the scene, said that based on his training and experience, he believed the crime had occurred more than 24 hours before the discovery of Rannow by her friends.
He said a hotplate was left on in the kitchen and the food that was cooking was severely burned.
One of Rannow’s dogs remained with her while a second was locked in a guest room.
