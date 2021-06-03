 Skip to main content
Jury takes 1 hour to find Texas man, who represented himself in court, guilty of sexual assault of a child
CHILD SEX ASSAULT

Jury takes 1 hour to find Texas man, who represented himself in court, guilty of sexual assault of a child

RACINE — A Texas man accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old child in Mount Pleasant 15 months ago was found guilty at trial Thursday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning with the guilty verdict. Samuel A. Burnette, 45, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 years old.

The defendant represented himself at trial with attorney Laura Ann Walker on standby.

A sentencing hearing is set for 2:30 p.m., Aug. 9. The defendant is being held without bail pending sentencing.

Case history

Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the Country Inn Suites, 13339 Hospitality Court, for a report of a sexual assault, at 4:21 a.m. on March 12, 2020.

Once there, the caller alleged to them that Burnette had touched her 11-year-old granddaughter inappropriately.

The woman said that she, Burnette, and three children were in town from Dallas for spring break. She said she woke up between 3:30 and 4 a.m. to use the bathroom and noticed her granddaughter crying and asked what was wrong.

The woman said that she could not get her granddaughter to tell her anything because Burnette kept insisting that the woman get dressed and go to the car and smoke a cigarette with him. In the vehicle, Burnette allegedly suggested that the woman call police and admitted to touching the girl.

Reportedly, the defendant drove away because he did not want to go to jail. He was later arrested.

Samuel Burnette

Burnette

