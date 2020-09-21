Jury selection starts in Dalquavis Ward trial with social distancing

RACINE — The first task before the court on Monday was to find an impartial jury to determine whether or not Dalquavis Ward shot Racine Officer John Hetland in 2019.
Ward, 26, of Milwaukee, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a weapon as a felon.
Jury selection began at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., and is complete. The trial now moves to the 7th floor courtroom at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
Hetland, a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, was killed the night of June 17, 2019 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.
Ward was initially scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3, but due to a last-minute discovery issue the trial was rescheduled for March 30. When the COVID-19 pandemic spread to southeastern Wisconsin, the trial was postponed again.
Setting feelings aside
Finding an impartial jury in Racine County was a concern Ward’s former attorneys had raised last year when they submitted an application requesting that Ward be tried in Kenosha County.
The defense argued that the publicity and media coverage, which they had called “inflammatory,” over Hetland’s death had “unduly influenced all” potential jurors in Racine County. Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg, who presided on the case before it went to trial, issued a four-page decision that proclaimed the case would remain in Racine County.
At the final pre-trial hearing on Sept. 8, Ward’s current defense attorneys argued that the trial should be postponed out of concern that the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and the subsequent unrest could also influence a jury. Their motion was also denied by Laufenberg.
Jury selection started in Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., to facilitate social distancing. One of the first questions put to potential jurors by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle was whether they had made up their mind about the case; several raised their hands.
The judge questioned them further, asking if they could set aside their feelings about the case and make a decision based on the evident and law as presented in trial. A total of eight individuals said they did not believe they could do so and were therefore struck from the jury. Some said they had close friends or family who worked in law enforcement and one man said that he interacted with Racine Police as part of his job.
One of the jurors who raised his hand said, upon further questioning, that he believed that he would be open to hearing both sides of the case and remained in the pool.
Due to COVID-19, jurors also were asked if they had any health conditions that put them at higher risk that the court should know about. No jurors raised their hands.
Another question raised was about the mask the shooter had worn in Teezer’s. Jurors were asked if they would feel uncomfortable convicting someone when none of the eyewitnesses or video footage had seen his face. No jurors raised their hands.
The trial is scheduled to continue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
