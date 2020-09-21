Jury selection starts in Dalquavis Ward trial with social distancing

The defense argued that the publicity and media coverage, which they had called “inflammatory,” over Hetland’s death had “unduly influenced all” potential jurors in Racine County. Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg, who presided on the case before it went to trial, issued a four-page decision that proclaimed the case would remain in Racine County.

At the final pre-trial hearing on Sept. 8, Ward’s current defense attorneys argued that the trial should be postponed out of concern that the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and the subsequent unrest could also influence a jury. Their motion was also denied by Laufenberg.

Jury selection started in Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., to facilitate social distancing. One of the first questions put to potential jurors by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle was whether they had made up their mind about the case; several raised their hands.

The judge questioned them further, asking if they could set aside their feelings about the case and make a decision based on the evident and law as presented in trial. A total of eight individuals said they did not believe they could do so and were therefore struck from the jury. Some said they had close friends or family who worked in law enforcement and one man said that he interacted with Racine Police as part of his job.