Jury, not judge, will decide if Racine County K-9 officer is protected by qualified immunity in lawsuit

The Racine man who filed a federal lawsuit against a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy, alleging excessive use of force, scored a significant victory after the judge hearing the case ruled against the deputy’s claim of qualified immunity — at least for now.

Deandre R. McCollum claimed in the federal suit his Fourth Amendment rights were violated by Deputy Edward Drewitz who tased him after he surrendered and allowed his K-9 partner, Friday, to repeatedly bite McCollum after he was on the ground and handcuffed.

Drewitz claimed he did not use excessive force and that, even if he did, he was protected by qualified immunity from the claim.

Body camera footage, viewable at youtube.com/watch?v=XGaVRywcke0, shows McCollum fleeing on foot from a traffic stop, falling in the backyard of a home, being bitten by Friday, saying he was surrendering, Friday being pulled back by Drewitz but then Friday getting away and biting McCollum again, and at least once being tased.

Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, originally nominated to the court by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1987, ruled that it would be up to the jury to decide if there was excessive use of force and only then could the issue of qualified immunity be examined.

A trial in McCollum v. Drewitz was scheduled to begin in U.S. District Court-Eastern District of Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 17. However, Stadtmueller has cleared his calendar for undisclosed reasons. The case will be rescheduled at a later date.

Summary judgment

McCollum’s lawsuit has been making its way through the federal court process since it was filed in March 2021.

In August 2022, Drewitz filed a motion for summary judgment, a legal procedure that asks the court to make a judgment on the merits of the case before trial and is used when there are no material disputed facts.

The court summarized Drewitz’s motion as follows:

The deputy’s actions were reasonable under the circumstances.

He did not violate the Constitution.

If the Constitution was violated, Drewitz is entitled to qualified immunity because “the law was not clearly established” and he was therefore not noticed that his actions could be unlawful/unconstitutional.

Stadtmueller denied the motion, writing, “Because the facts of the case present significant issues only capable of resolution by a jury, the court denies defendant Edward Drewitz’s motion for summary judgement.”

Qualified immunity

Qualified immunity has long been a hurdle to overcome on claims of excessive use of force.

The concept came from a 1967 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Qualified immunity can shield government representatives from lawsuits filed in connection to actions they took while going about their duties.

Critics of qualified immunity argue it is a shield that allows law enforcement to avoid culpability for excessive use of force by allowing law enforcement officers to argue they were not put on notice that their actions were problematic because the law was not clearly established, the language used by Drewitz in his request for summary judgment.

In court, law enforcement officers have successfully argued that because there are not similar cases, they could not be aware their actions represented excessive use of force.

As Reuters defines qualified immunity: “The qualified immunity defense protects police and other government officials from civil litigation in certain circumstances, permitting lawsuits only when an individual’s ‘clearly established’ statutory or constitutional rights have been violated.”

Case history On Aug. 13, 2018, Deputy Drewitz reported that he observed a person get into a vehicle and get out again with fast food. The driver of the vehicle was McCollum. Suspicious, Drewitz attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by McCollum, because the window tint on his vehicle was too dark. McCollum attempted to flee the traffic stop on Main Street in a pursuit that purportedly reached 65 mph. The pursuit concluded when McCollum swerved to miss another vehicle and crashed. McCollum, who was unarmed, fled on foot. He was apprehended by Friday and arrested by Drewitz. McCollum can be heard repeatedly pleading for help. In the body camera footage, McCollum can be heard saying, “I give up” and “get this dog off me” and “All right, I’ll stop,” as the dog bites him. A subsequent search of the vehicle after the arrest turned up marijuana. McCollum ultimately pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute THC and fleeing/eluding law enforcement. The additional charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting arrest were dismissed but read into the record.

Reasonable

As Stadtmueller noted, law enforcement officers will use force to apprehend a suspect and protect the public, but it’s not without limitations.

In cases where there are allegations of excessive use of force, the standard relies on the “reasonable officer” scenario, as Stadtmueller outlined in his denial of the summary judgment.

In determining whether an officer’s actions are reasonable, the jury will be asked to consider:

The severity of the crime connected to the suspect.

Whether the suspect posed an immediate threat to the safety of the officer/public.

Whether the suspect was actively resisting.

Stadtmueller reviewed the actions of both men in his analysis of Drewitz’s use of a Taser on McCollum under the “reasonable officer” lens.

In Drewitz’s body camera video, he can be heard to say “lay on the ground” while McCollum is on his knees, his hands were to his sides, his pants had been pulled down and Friday was biting his leg. When McCollum does not immediately get to the ground, Drewitz deploys the Taser, and McCollum goes down.

These are the facts of what is shown, the judge notes, but the inferences will have to be determined by the jury.

Would a reasonable officer have believed McCollum was a threat to the officer at this point? Was he still resisting arrest? Was he even aware of what Drewitz said considering a dog was biting his leg?

“While one juror might find a reasonable officer would attribute McCollum’s actions to intentional resistance, the next juror might find a reasonable officer would think McCollum hadn’t heard or understood his command to get on the ground,” Stadtmueller wrote.

With his hands to his side, Drewitz could see McCollum had no weapon in his hands. Further, his pants had been pulled down by Friday, so he could not go to his waistband for a weapon if he had one, which he did not.

Would a reasonable officer believe that McCollum was still a threat? That is up to the jury to decide, Stadtmueller ruled. A reasonable juror might find that McCollum was still a threat because he could have a weapon somewhere on his body.

“Since reasonable jurors could draw divergent inferences from the fact about whether it was reasonable for Drewitz to believe McCollum was still actively fleeing or presented a threat to officer or public safety, the court declines at this time to decide whether Drewitz is protected by qualified immunity for use of the taser,” Stadtmueller wrote.

Second confrontation

During the August 2018 arrest, Drewitz’s body camera shows that after McCollum was handcuffed and on the ground, Drewitz released Friday, who attacked McCollum immediately.

Drewitz claims in the suit that he released Friday in order to use his radio, and the dog was back under his control within three seconds.

In that three seconds, McCollum was bitten multiple times by the dog on his upper torso, while he was on the ground handcuffed.

Drewitz claimed that, at most, the action was negligent and not actionable in the case.

Stadtmueller disagreed writing, “Whether Drewitz intended to release the dog or was merely negligent in doing so is irrelevant. Even accidental uses of force can implicate the Fourth Amendment reasonableness standard.”

The issue, too, would have to go before the jury, the court ruled.

Drewitz was described in court documents as being primarily a drug enforcement officer who worked with a K-9 partner, Friday.