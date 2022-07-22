Jury finds Montreal Greer guilty of killing Becky Rannow

RACINE — Montreal Greer, 40, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, who was 41 years old at the time of her death.

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before coming back with a verdict Friday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court.

Greer was also found guilty of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, acknowledged during closing statements there were a lot of unknowns in the case. The state had no definite motive for the shooting, although it appears items were stolen from the home the night of the killing and at least one of them was sold.

There were a lot of unanswered questions. Why was Rannow's dog locked up at the time of the homicide when she never locked up her dogs? Why was the back door unlocked when she never used the back door? Why would the accused killer keep the murder weapon for weeks?

Rich admitted she did not know what happened in Rannow's house in August 2021.

“Who does know what happened? Montreal Greer,” she told the jury. “He knows because he killed her.”

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The evidence

Rannow was discovered dead at her home by friends on Aug. 13, 2021, who were concerned because she had stopped responding to messages. She was likely dead for about 40 hours before she was found.

Initially, investigators from the Racine Police Department had no suspects.

They had video of a potential suspect walking in the area, but the video was not sufficient for them to make an identification.

Greer did not become a suspect until Sept. 3, 2021, when RPD officers responded to Carter Avenue for a man who was passed out on a stoop with a mostly empty bottle of Hennessey and a firearm on the ground beside him.

The man was Montreal Greer. The firearm next to him was the one used to kill Rannow.

The state was also able to show Greer had items that had been taken from the house after the homicide, which included a PlayStation 4, which Greer sold for $160.

Additionally, an expert was able to use Rannow’s Google account to show her phone left with the suspect, was carried along the route Greer was seen walking that night and turned off near his home.

Closing statements

Attorney Jamie McClendon, who represented the defendant, made the point during opening and closing statements that there were a lot of things about the case that she asserted did not add up.

At the top of the list was the gun. Why would Greer walk around with the gun from a homicide for three weeks, then get drunk and pass out in a public place with gun lying there?

She also wondered aloud why he took the PlayStation 4 to GameStop to sell when he might have sold it to any number of people who do not keep the kind of meticulous records kept by a major international company.

At the GameStop, Greer used his own name and address, handing over his own ID, to sell the PlayStation that was apparently stolen during the course of a homicide.

The defendant did not know what he had, McClendon told the jury.

McClendon also played the video of the night of the homicide, which showed Greer walking the neighborhood.

He walked near the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and the majority of the video footage came from there. “It’s a prison,” McClendon said, noting they make no attempt to hide all the cameras that surround that building.

As Greer proceeds from one well-lit area area to the next, and his image is picked up by different cameras, McClendon noted he is not proceeding like someone who may be fleeing from a homicide. He makes no attempt to hide as cars pass him.

The last video footage shows Greer at the house of his brother, which has interior surveillance cameras. It shows him talking calmly to someone, likely his brother.

While McClendon was able to raise a lot of questions, she did not provide an alternate theory of the case. She was able to show Rannow had two problematic associates, one of whom was with her the night of the homicide to deliver some marijuana, but McClendon was not successful in putting the associates together with Greer to explain why he got the items from the house following the homicide.