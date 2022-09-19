Jury finds man guilty of killing two women, including Racine native, in Colorado mountains 40 years ago

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — More than 40 years after the killing, the man who murdered Racine-native Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer (born Barbara Burns) is going to prison. Probably for the rest of his life.

A jury on Thursday found Alan Lee Phillips, now 71, guilty for murdering two women in 1982, 21-year-old Annettee Schnee and Oberholtzer, who was a 29-year-old mother of one when she was shot twice in the back as she was apparently escaping after being kidnapped while hitchhiking near her home in Alma, Colorado.

Had Oberholtzer not been brave enough to fight back against her kidnapper like she did, prosecutors said, the case would likely have remained cold permanently. “Bobbi Jo was a fighter and is a hero. She fought back and because of that we were able to get DNA evidence to convict Annette and Bobbi Jo’s killer after all this time,” Linda Stanley, district attorney for the 11th Judicial District, said in a statement.

Oberholtzer graduated from Park High School in 1971.

The jury deliberated for about five hours before finding Phillips guilty on eight counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Two murders

Schnee and Oberholtzer did not know each other or Phillips, but both women disappeared the same day: Jan. 6, 1982. Phillips had lived free in Colorado for 40 years after the murders without being so much as a suspect.

The lack of arrests led to the high-profile killings becoming known as the "Rocky Mountain Cold Case."

Phillips faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a hearing set for Nov. 7 in Fairplay, Park County, Colorado.

A Denver Police detective in retirement continued independently investigating the case, running into endless dead ends and resigning himself to believe that he would likely die before the murders were solved. The detective, Charlie McCormick, was able to get in touch with United Data Connect, a company that performs forensic genetic genealogy analysis. That company used DNA found at the crime scenes to identify Phillips, who was arrested Feb. 24, 2021.

Like Oberholtzer, Schnee was believed to have been hitchhiking when Phillips picked them up, kidnapped them, zip-tied their wrists, and later shot and killed them.

Investigators said Phillips was rescued the night that the women disappeared from the top of nearby Guanella Pass when his truck got stuck during a snowstorm, Denver-based KUSA-TV reported.

Friends and family discovered Oberholtzer’s body day in a snow drift on the summit of 11,542-foot Hoosier Pass, near Breckenridge, one day after she disappeared. Schnee’s body was discovered six months later by a boy fishing in a creek in rural Park County.

“This absolutely gives hope to people,” Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert, who helped prosecute the case, said of the verdict. "This case being so old, this (verdict) shows there’s no case that can’t be solved.”

After Phillips was arrested, Oberholtzer’s widower, Jeff Oberholtzer, issued a statement that concluded: “I cannot thank enough all who never gave up the search for the truth. They are, without doubt, extremely dedicated and extraordinary individuals. Phillips is finally in the hands of the judicial system. May justice be served.”

Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this story.