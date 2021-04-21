Jury finds former Racine Mayor Dickert not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in parking lot fistfight

While some of the physical altercation was caught on the grocery store’s surveillance cameras, the beginning of the fight was out of the camera’s view.

While on the stand, Dickert said that Reynoso screamed obscenities and threats at himself and his passenger after following them into the parking lot. Dickert’s passenger got out of the vehicle, and Dickert told him to go inside the store.

Dickert claimed he felt he had to get between Reynoso and his disabled passenger or the teen would kill him. The former mayor admitted that when the teen opened the door of the van he was driving that Dickert tried to push him back inside of the vehicle to keep him away from the disabled man.

Dickert has power of attorney for the man and helps him with activities such as grocery shopping. He added that his passenger was in a particularly fragile state because he’d recently had a portion of his lung removed.

Two witnesses, a mother and teenage daughter, noticed the fight shortly after exiting Rainbow, a clothing store that shares a parking lot with Piggly Wiggly. Although their testimony differed as to whether they first noticed the altercation when they had already gotten into their vehicle or when they first walked up to their car, they agreed that Dickert looked like he was pulling Reynoso from the van.