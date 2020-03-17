Jury duty cancelled through April 12, other courthouse changes announced

RACINE COUNTY — Jury duty has been cancelled through April 12, Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court Samuel Christensen announced Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came within an hour of the release of a 10-page order by Racine County Deputy Chief Judge Timothy Boyle, announcing specific temporary emergency measures that will be implemented at the Racine County Courthouse amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are monitoring this situation and are committed to open access to our courts and service to the public, and to protect the health and safety of the litigants, judges, court staff and security, attorneys, jurors, other participants in court proceedings, and all other persons in the court facility,” the order states.
Courthouse changes
Here are some of the other courthouse activities that will be affected by the order:
- Injunction hearings, criminal preliminary hearings and mental commitment hearings should be presumed to be proceeding as originally scheduled unless parties are told otherwise
- Civil, small claims and family cases requiring in-person appearances, including jury trials, civil court trials, small claims, contested custody and placement hearing, any hearing where evidence will be taken by other than telephonic means are suspended until April 12.
- Any civil, small claims or family case that can be done by phone will proceed as scheduled
- Domestic violation, child abuse and harassment injunctions will be heard as scheduled in person or by phone
- Courthouse weddings are cancelled until April 12
- No jury trials will be held until April 12 or until further order of the court. Everything set before then is rescheduled
- Phone or video conferencing will be used for non-evidentiary hearings
- All proceedings involving out-of-custody defendants are canceled until after April 12. In-custody hearings will be proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the judge
- Individuals who post bails or are released from the jail and ordered into out-of-custody intake can be ordered in anytime after April 13
- No preliminary hearings will be held for out-of-custody defendants until after April 12. In-custody preliminary hearings will proceed scheduled.
- Court clerks will provide new hearing dates for re-scheduled hearings to both in-custody and out-of-custody defendants.
- All forfeiture cases, including traffic matters, are rescheduled until after April 12.
“These guidelines are in place to ensure the continuous performance of the court’s essential functions and operations and yet seek to mitigate the risk that our employees, lawyers, litigants, and jurors will be exposed. These guidelines incorporate use of videoconferencing and teleconferencing to minimize contact, when appropriate; follow social distancing practices; and temporarily suspend some non-essential court functions,” the order stated.
For any changes going forward to what occurs at the Racine County Courthouse, go to www.racinecounty.com/government/clerk-of-circuit-court and the Wisconsin Court system website, www.wicourts.gov.