Jury duty cancelled through April 12, other courthouse changes announced

RACINE COUNTY — Jury duty has been cancelled through April 12, Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court Samuel Christensen announced Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came within an hour of the release of a 10-page order by Racine County Deputy Chief Judge Timothy Boyle, announcing specific temporary emergency measures that will be implemented at the Racine County Courthouse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are monitoring this situation and are committed to open access to our courts and service to the public, and to protect the health and safety of the litigants, judges, court staff and security, attorneys, jurors, other participants in court proceedings, and all other persons in the court facility,” the order states.

Courthouse changes

Here are some of the other courthouse activities that will be affected by the order: