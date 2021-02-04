Jury determines shooting was not first-degree homicide, Sanders found guilty of reckless homicide

Sanders said he did not intend to kill Martinez; rather, he shot him once in the arm to end the attack on his brother.

However, the bullet traveled through Martinez’s arm, entered his torso, and traveled through both lungs. Martinez died at the scene.

Aug. 8 events

According to testimony, Sanders and Herron were sitting in a vehicle in the Outbreak Billiards parking lot chatting with two other friends before going into the pool hall.

The brothers saw Martinez and his friends reaching into Sanders’ vehicle and went to confront them.

At that point, Alontay Webb — a friend of Martinez’s — allegedly sucker-punched Herron.

From the stand, Webb said he punched Herron because he perceived him to be a threat.

Webb was the only member of the Martinez group to testify.

After being punched, Herron fell to the ground where he was beaten by Martinez and two of his friends. A fourth member of the group did not participate in the beating.

With his brother under attack, Sanders backed up, pulled his handgun out, chambered a bullet, and shouted to the group that he had a gun.