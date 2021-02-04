Jury determines shooting was not first-degree homicide, Sanders found guilty of reckless homicide

RACINE — A jury has determined a man who shot and killed someone to defend his brother is not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.
Instead, Edward Sanders, 31, was found guilty of the lesser included charge of reckless homicide in the shooting death of Guillermo Martinez, who was 23 years old.
The jury determined the defendant was not guilty of the two additional charges of reckless endangerment.
A sentencing hearing was set for April 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Security at the courthouse on Thursday was tight as emotions between the families of Sanders and Martinez reached a boiling point that erupted into screaming in the lobby of the Racine County Courthouse and on the front steps.
Judge Robert Repischak threatened the families with expulsion from the courtroom or contempt of court charges if there were any further issues.
Case history
The facts of the case are not in dispute.
Sanders admitted that on Aug. 8, 2020 he shot Martinez in the parking lot of the Outbreak Billiards and Bar.
Martinez was one of three men who jumped Sanders’ brother, Deangelo Herron.
Martinez and his friends did not know Sanders and his brother. The two groups were strangers to each other.
Sanders said he did not intend to kill Martinez; rather, he shot him once in the arm to end the attack on his brother.
However, the bullet traveled through Martinez’s arm, entered his torso, and traveled through both lungs. Martinez died at the scene.
Aug. 8 events
According to testimony, Sanders and Herron were sitting in a vehicle in the Outbreak Billiards parking lot chatting with two other friends before going into the pool hall.
The brothers saw Martinez and his friends reaching into Sanders’ vehicle and went to confront them.
At that point, Alontay Webb — a friend of Martinez’s — allegedly sucker-punched Herron.
From the stand, Webb said he punched Herron because he perceived him to be a threat.
Webb was the only member of the Martinez group to testify.
After being punched, Herron fell to the ground where he was beaten by Martinez and two of his friends. A fourth member of the group did not participate in the beating.
With his brother under attack, Sanders backed up, pulled his handgun out, chambered a bullet, and shouted to the group that he had a gun.
Here the stories diverge a bit. Webb said when he saw the gun, he and another member of the group took off.
But Sanders said they kept beating his brother — despite the presence of the gun.
The surveillance video only picked up a small portion of the fight; however, it does show Martinez preparing to punch Herron as Sanders pulls the trigger.
Sanders pulled the trigger a second time — shooting at the ground so the other members of the group would back off, he said.
Closing arguments: The state
Lucas Bennewitz represented the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
As he had throughout the trial, characterized the encounter as a street fight made deadly by Sanders’ gun.
“This brings the point home that you don’t bring a gun to a fist fight,” he said. “The tragedy here is, that is what the defendant did — now a young life is gone because of it.”
He refuted the defendant’s claim that he did not intend to kill Martinez, as evidenced by the fact that Sanders shot Martinez in the shoulder.
He reminded the jury the defendant’s attorney, Hamad, said that he did not shoot him in the head.
He said Hamad had a selected idea of what kind of injuries can kill.
For an affirmative defense, the law requires the defendant prove his actions were what a reasonable person would do.
Bennewitz attacked the reasonableness of Sanders’ actions saying, “No one can say pulling out a gun and murdering a 23 year old is necessary for a couple of guys hitting each other.”
Later he would say a reasonable person would have retreated; though, under the law there is no duty to retreat.
He acknowledged the four young men had been drinking — Martinez’s blood alcohol content was .252, more than three times the legal limit – but they were unarmed and, with particular reference to Martinez, were on the skinny side.
“This was hardly an angry mob or body builders,” Bennewitz observed.
A reasonable person, the attorney argued, would not have considered the matter an event likely to cause death or great bodily harm — elements required for an affirmative defense.
“He (Sanders) escalated the fight based on his own choice to pull his gun,” he added.
He also refuted the notion that death or bodily harm was imminent, pointing out that Sanders was able to back away. And even after he pulled out his handgun, he did not use it immediately.
Lastly, Bennewitz noted, Herron was supposed to have taken a bad beating — as described by his brother — but his visible injuries were actually minor.
Closing arguments: The defense
Grant Henderson of the State Office of the Public Defender, made the closing arguments for the defense.
Refuting the assertions made by the assistant district attorney, he said the people creating an unreasonable risk for others were Martinez and his friends.
He added the state went to great lengths to minimize the violent, criminal attack on Herron.
Henderson reminded the jury the four were drunk 20-year-old men — however skinny.
Further, according to his own testimony, Sanders had an arm injury from falling down, an injury that will require surgery to repair, and was not in a good position to defend himself and his brother in a physical fight.
In terms of retreating, he noted for the jury that Sanders had attempted to retreat.
After the initial contact between the brothers and Martinez’s group, Sanders became concerned about the aggressive nature of the other four, and attempted to remove his brother from the situation when Webb punched Deangelo Herron, causing him to fall to the ground.
Once Herron was on the ground, three of the four young men in Martinez’s group attacked him, Henderson said.
To retreat would have meant that Sanders would have left his brother to the three attackers.
Henderson argued his client’s only intent was to stop the fight, reiterating that when he shot, he shot Martinez in the shoulder.
Henderson concluded by noting “it’s really important to remember who started this.”
The District Attorney’s Office “made a lot of hay” that Sanders did not do enough to de-escalate the situation, but he didn’t pick this fight, Henderson said.
He added that Sanders genuinely believed that — after watching his brother being beaten for 30 seconds — that he had to take action to save his brother.
The attorney reminded the jury of Sanders’ words when he entered Outbreak Billiards to call 911. He said, “they were killing him. They were killing him.”