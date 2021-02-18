Jury deliberations to begin Friday for alleged killer in case from 2000 that had been cold for a decade

Burgos pulled over to the side of the road. Cruz exited the vehicle, opened Zdroik’s door and wrestled her out of the car.

Once she was out of the car, Hernandez said, Cruz wrapped his arm around her neck, put a gun to her head, and shot her.

Hernandez was not sure whether the gun was fired once or twice.

“What I heard was a loud noise and I saw Miguel’s face splattered with blood,” Hernandez said. “I knew she was dead.”

They left Zdroik by the side of the road where she was found the next morning.

When asked what he was thinking at the time, Hernandez said, “I was like, frozen, thinking that could happen to me.”

Allegedly, as they drove away, Cruz said, “That’s what happens to snitches.”

Hernandez got the message, and it would be 10 years before Hernandez started talking about what happened that night to investigators.

He intimated the murder of father and son, Cole and Burns, was a hit. He claimed he saw Cruz make a telephone call and during the course of the call he said, “Everything was taken care of.”

Hernandez said the person Cruz called was Victor Reyes.