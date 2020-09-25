Jury deliberating; Ward: 'I never killed a person dead in my life, sir. That's the honest truth'

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley stated that the line of questioning put forward Ward’s brother and his family as alibis without informing the state in advance, as is required by state statute.

“This is exactly the type of situation that the statute attempts to prevent: sabotage and without notice at the last minute,” Graveley said.

Graveley requested that the jury be informed that the defense had violated state statute and disregard that segment of Ward’s testimony. Racine Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle agreed.

Another line of questioning in Ward’s testimony which caused issues was when Ward insisted that the officials who collected his DNA while he was in Rock County were from Racine. Graveley said that his team had never been notified that that accusation would be submitted as part of Ward’s testimony and that his team had spent their lunch hour searching for documentation which indicated Ward’s DNA was collected by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies.

William Dale with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office testified as to the process of collecting and documenting the collection of DNA and that he had spoken with a Rock County official and confirmed that individual had collected Ward’s DNA.

Rap sheet and rap lyrics