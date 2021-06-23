 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury convicts former Racine County high school shooting coach of sexual assault in Ohio
0 Comments

Jury convicts former Racine County high school shooting coach of sexual assault in Ohio

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A former high school target-shooting coach in Racine County has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman during a shooting competition in Ohio.

Christopher Bernau police mugshot

Bernau

Christopher Bernau, 48, of the Town of Waterford, was an assistant coach for shooting teams in the Waterford and Burlington school districts at the time of his arrest last year.

Bernau was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault near Columbus, Ohio, after being arrested last July during the Scholastic Clay Target Program national championship.

A woman in her 20s, who described Bernau as a family friend, told police that he touched her without permission and that he blocked her from leaving a cabin where she was staying. The woman, who lives in Kenosha County, later got a restraining order against Bernau.

He was charged with “sexual imposition,” how Ohio law defines the misdemeanor sexual assault charge.

The Juneteenth flag is flying over the Wisconsin Capitol for the second year in a row.

In a jury trial held June 16 in the municipal court of Morrow County, Ohio, Bernau was found guilty. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20. He faces up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,500.

The trial originally was scheduled for February, but was delayed several times.

Bernau had been a coach with both the Burlington High School Shooting Team and the Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team. Officials with both teams said Bernau was removed as a coach as a result of the criminal charge.

Eric Olson, an attorney who represented Bernau on the restraining order matter, declined to comment on the jury verdict in Ohio.

Other attorneys representing the former shooting coach could not be reached for comment.

Bernau’s lawyers previously indicated that they were appealing the restraining order to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does an alien species live inside stars?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News