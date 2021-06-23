Jury convicts former Racine County high school shooting coach of sexual assault in Ohio

A former high school target-shooting coach in Racine County has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman during a shooting competition in Ohio.

Christopher Bernau, 48, of the Town of Waterford, was an assistant coach for shooting teams in the Waterford and Burlington school districts at the time of his arrest last year.

Bernau was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault near Columbus, Ohio, after being arrested last July during the Scholastic Clay Target Program national championship.

A woman in her 20s, who described Bernau as a family friend, told police that he touched her without permission and that he blocked her from leaving a cabin where she was staying. The woman, who lives in Kenosha County, later got a restraining order against Bernau.

He was charged with “sexual imposition,” how Ohio law defines the misdemeanor sexual assault charge.