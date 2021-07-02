Related to this story

'Not the type' for murder | Man found not guilty in shooting after defense picks apart investigation

Joshua Morris was accused of murdering his friend, Lavelle Monroe, in September 2018. Morris was found not guilty Monday. Another man at the scene of the murder, who had been punched by Monroe not long before the shooting, was never considered a suspect. An investigator claimed that man who wasn't the suspect was “not the type” to commit murder.