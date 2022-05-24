Judge to North Beach shooter: Community has had enough of gun violence

RACINE — One of five young people charged with participating in a shootout between rival gang members at North Beach on June 2, 2020, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Five people ranging in age from 13 to 20 years old were shot, including one who took a bullet to the chest. The other four injuries were not life threatening.

Dashari Watson, 21, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury and first-degree endangering safety, with use of a dangerous weapon on both counts and as party to a crime on both counts.

As part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney's Office, the remaining four counts of first-degree reckless injury were dismissed but read into the record.

Watson told the court he was the victim of gun violence at the age of 17 years old. He almost died and faced the possibility of being paralyzed, he said.

As a result, he began carrying a gun. He said he did not want to hurt anyone but just wanted to protect himself.

Judge Robert Repischak said the defendant and the other individuals were “treating North Beach like the O.K. Corral.”

He reminded Watson there were hundreds of people at North Beach at the time of the shooting, hanging out with their families and enjoying the day.

“This community is sick and tired of people like you,” he said adding members of the community are afraid to go out and “enjoy themselves without the possibility of getting shot and killed.”

“We’re done with the likes of you and the other individuals involved in this,” Repischak said while adding the “city is infected with shootings and violence.”

“And we’re tired of it,” he said. “We’re tired of it.”

Case history

The shootout at North Beach occurred between rival gang members of the NFL (Northside for Life) and the Dirty P’s.

Events began when a large group of young people gathered in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. All of these young people were allegedly NFL members.

At 7:20 p.m., three purported members of the Dirty P gang – based in the city’s south side – arrived at North Beach. They parked near the playground then walked toward The Oasis.

Surveillance video reviewed by law enforcement showed several NFL members could be seen grabbing their waistbands as though armed when the three Dirty P members walked by.

The alleged Dirty P members walked to the north end of the parking lot, then turned and walked back south. NFL members started following them. The Dirty Ps went back to their vehicle, with one of them getting in the driver’s seat.

Numerous people from Northside for Life began kicking the truck and jumping on the hood, police said.

The juvenile behind the wheel then started the truck and tried to pull away but ended up striking a Jeep in front of him, pushing the Jeep into a Hyundai that was parked in front of it.

“Once the truck lunged forward, the shooting started,” a criminal complaint states. “Shots were being fired from multiple locations,” witnesses told authorities, and bullets of at least four different calibers were found at the scene and 25 casings were recovered.

The juvenile driver of the truck was able to drive the truck to the south end of the parking lot behind the playground before the damage to the truck prevented him from going any further. The owner of the Jeep the truck crashed into then pursued the truck to confront the driver about the damage to her vehicle. The Jeep owner took photos of the juvenile driver of the truck placing a gun back in his waistband.

The truck had bullet holes in the driver’s side window, to the driver’s side and in the passenger’s side doors.

Settlement

The case was settled without a jury trial.

Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, put on the record the challenges of the case, which included uncooperative witnesses.

She said people were uncooperative with law enforcement and when they were actually able to track people down to deliver subpoenas, those who received them were angry about it.

“We can’t fix the gun problem in the community when people will not cooperate,” she said while noting some of the witnesses were at the beach that day with the suspects.

There were also many unknowns, which could represent challenges in terms of taking the case to trial.

“I honestly don’t know who started shooting first,” she said and added it was clear from surveillance video that Watson was armed and shooting; though, it was unknown if he actually shot anyone.

Rich said the offers made to the various defendants involved in the shooting depended on multiple factors, including their criminal history.

Watson, for example, had no adult arrest record and his juvenile record contained just a couple of misdemeanors.

Other cases

The other four defendants were all charged with five counts of first-degree reckless injury and first-degree endangering safety, with use of a dangerous weapon on both counts and as party to a crime on both counts.

• Kei Nari M. Wilson, 19, was additionally charged with 12 misdemeanor counts: possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18, two counts of possession of marijuana, and nine counts of bail jumping. A plea hearing in the case was scheduled for July 29.

• Delmarzio Neal, 24, pleaded to a reduced number of charges and was sentenced in January to 10 years in prison and ten years of supervised release on the charge of first-degree reckless injury/first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon as party to a crime.

• Qyntavious Parks, 22, is additionally charged with possession of a firearm-adjudicated delinquent/felony and 14 counts of felony bail jumping. His case is pending.

• Thomas Burton, 20, was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His case is pending.

• Another 17-year-old was originally arrested but the Racine County District Attorney’s Office subsequently dropped all charges against them.

