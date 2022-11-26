Judge tells woman convicted of COP House arson: 'This ... is not going to be ... a slap on the wrist'

RACINE — The woman charged in the arson of a Racine COP House two years ago did not get the lighter sentence she sought on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Kylie Gelmi, 23, of Sturtevant, was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised released for her participation in the arson of the Villa Street COP House on June 1, 2020. She will also have to pay $10,000 in restitution.

The additional charges of burglary and felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record as part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

The defense sought four years in prison for Gelmi, who said she was taking responsibility for her actions and just wanted to be a good mom to her kids.

She told the court she was sober, back on her medications and wanted to go back to school.

Judge Robert Repischak was having none of it.

“This type of behavior is not going to be tolerated,” he said. “This type of behavior is not going to be met with a slap on the wrist ... You’re going to go to prison for a long time, Miss Gelmi, I’m telling you that right now.”

The arson of the Villa Street COP House occurred during the civil unrest that followed the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while he was in police custody. Derek Chauvin, formerly with the Minneapolis police officer, was later found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.

Sentencing

The defendant came to court hoping for a second chance, but she was out of second chances.

DA Patricia Hanson noted that among those arrested for the arson, Gelmi was the one with the record, the one who was out on bail at the time of the offense, and the one who was arrested for crimes while out on bail for the arson.

“I just think that Miss Gelmi didn’t think the rules applied to her,” Hanson said.

Of the four years sought by the defense, Hanson said, “It’s not enough.”

She argued the Villa Street COP House is special to the community, who dedicated it to Thelma Orr, who dedicated her life to serving the people of Racine.

It is not just a place for the police to gather, Hanson said, but a place that serves the community.

Further, it sits in a densely populated area — not a field with nothing around it. By setting the house on fire, the group endangered everything around it, she said. The response of firefighters was delayed by protesters refusing to get out of the street.

Patrick Cafferty, who represented the defendant, pointed out her actions were limited to attempting to set a bush in front of the house on fire. Later, she fed the fire in the COP House with cardboard.

However, she was not the person who broke into the house and set it on fire from within.

Her actions, as well as those of the co-defendants, were captured on cellphone video that was retrieved by investigators.

Cafferty acknowledged his client would be sentenced to prison but asked for four years — significantly less than was given to the co-defendant, Justin Hernandez, who was sentenced to six years in prison.

“The court is obligated to consider her individual circumstances, her individual role in this event,” Cafferty said.

Others charged

Three other people were arrested and charged for their role in the arson:

• Justin C. Hernandez, 28, of Kenosha, was sentenced for arson and burglary, both as party to a crime, in November 2021 to six years in prison followed by four years supervised release with credit for time served. He must pay $10,000 in restitution. He is at the Stanley Correctional Facility.

• Jason Young, 33, of Racine, was charged with arson and burglary, both as party to a crime. A 3-day jury trial is scheduled for April 25, 2023.

• Anthony McNeil, 30, of Racine, was charged with arson, burglary and interfering with firefighters. A 3-day jury trial is scheduled to begin May 16.