Judge suppresses key evidence in drunk driving case over false statements made by officer

RACINE — Key evidence in an alleged OWI crash with death has been suppressed after the defense was able to show a Caledonia Police Department officer made false statements when applying for a blood draw warrant.

Judge Robert Repischak suppressed the evidence in a decision released Friday, Jan. 6 in Racine County Circuit Court.

Jonathan Vaughn, 41, was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by vehicle with use of controlled substance in the 2019 death of Anthony Price, who died after being ejected from a vehicle during the course of a crash.

Addison Kuhn, of the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, was able to show CPD Officer Matt Tingwald applied for the warrant for a blood draw with information that was false.

“It is undisputed that a number of errors and false statements were made by Officer Tingwald,” Repischak wrote in the written decision to suppress the evidence.

Among the false statements used in the affidavit:

Tingwald said both a law enforcement officer and a civilian saw Vaughn driving prior to the accident, which was not true.

Tingwald said in the affidavit Vaughn had been read the “informing the accused” form, but the officer actually did not know if that was true.

Tingwald said Vaughn refused to take a chemical test, but the officer acknowledged on the stand he did not know if that was true.

Case history

Officers from the CPD were dispatched on Nov. 19, 2019 to the North Green Bay Road and Louise Lane intersection for a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found Vaughn giving CPR to Price, who was ejected from the vehicle during the course of the crash, and did not live.

Vaughn, who was described as very emotional on the scene, said Price was the person behind the wheel. According to a criminal complaint, officers said Vaughn claimed to have gotten out of the car through the driver-side door.

However, according to the criminal complaint, DNA tests put Price’s blood on the passenger-side and Vaughn’s blood on the driver-side.

The blood draw results indicated Vaughn’s BAC (blood alcohol content) was .063 and contained a number of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine and ketamine, among others.

Reckless disregard

Judges rely on the information in affidavits and “to have any worth, the facts relied upon by a reviewing judge must be true and accurate,” Repischak noted.

He continued, “In this case, many of those facts were not true or accurate.”

At a hearing on the matter, Repischak asked if the officer’s false statements were intentional or were made with a reckless disregard for the truth.

Kuhn, the defendant’s attorney, argued in his motion “swearing to those ‘facts’ in an affidavit is not mere negligence.”

Kuhn added, “He knew that those facts were not true, left them in the affidavit, and swore the facts were true to a judge.”

As one example, Kuhn pointed out Tingwald claimed that an officer saw Vaughn driving; yet, he was the first officer on scene, at which time Vaughn was out of the vehicle.

For his part, Tingwald told the court mistakes were made in his rush to get the warrant for the blood draw, which has a narrow timeframe in an OWI case.

Judge Repischak agreed the errors were the result of the rush to get the warrant, and the lack of clear communication between Tingwald and the other officers on the scene.

“The court finds that these errors were the product of haste and were easily avoidable,” Repischak wrote in his written decision.

However, he continued, “the court believes that to let all of the misrepresentations slide as a product of mere negligence would send the wrong message. To reward speed rather than accuracy rewards recklessness. The court finds that the misstatements were the product of a reckless disregard for the truth.”

Therefore, he ruled, the results of the blood draw would be suppressed.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 12, 2023 Today's mugshots: Jan. 12 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Leonardo David Juarez Guzman Leonardo David Juarez Guzman, 1900 block of 12th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.