RACINE — In the homicide trial of Francisco F. Ortiz, a judge on Wednesday ruled that a series of gunshots in another part of the city have no relevance to the case and cannot be part of Ortiz’s defense at trial.
Ortiz, now 22, is accused of fatally shooting Deshaun Honeycutt on June 25, 2018, after an incident at the Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive.
Honeycutt was discovered shot in the driver’s seat of a crashed Jeep after a series of gunshot incidents in the 1300 block of Blake Avenue near Ortiz’s home.
Honeycutt died, and his autopsy determined that his cause of death was a gunshot to the back that hit his vital organs.
Inside the Jeep, officers found a handgun and at least six bullet holes, including one through the rear hatch. They also discovered .40-caliber casings, a live .40-caliber round and marijuana in the area.
Ortiz is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession with the intent to distribute less than 3 grams of designer drugs and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle — all felonies.
His defense attorney, Juan Ramirez, filed a motion seeking to include at trial gunshots that occurred on Bluff Avenue the night of Honeycutt’s death.
He contended that that incident contributed to the “panorama” of events that led to Honeycutt’s death. Bluff Avenue is a two-block north-south street one block east of Park High School.
Prosecuting attorney Dirk Jensen did not object to including the Bluff Avenue gunshots. However, during discussion before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak Wednesday, the judge asked Jensen whether the casings found on Bluff Avenue had been tested.
Jensen replied that they were and that they did not match the slugs that were fired into Honeycutt’s Jeep. Repischak decided the Bluff Avenue incident was irrelevant to the Ortiz case and said it must be excluded from Ortiz’s trial.
The investigation
During the course of the investigation, Ortiz was developed as a suspect after surveillance footage surfaced of an interaction between him and Honeycutt at a Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Ortiz’s passenger said that he and Ortiz were at the gas station talking to girls when the Jeep, allegedly driven by Honeycutt, pulled in to the gas station, almost striking one of the girls.
Surveillance video reportedly shows Honeycutt enter the station and make a gesture at the Camry driven by Ortiz. Later, the Jeep follows the Camry out of the parking lot. Ortiz’s passenger said the Jeep followed them from the station onto Blake Avenue and stopped in the street near the Camry when they exited.
When entering Ortiz’s house, the passenger said, he heard gunshots, turned back and saw Ortiz shoot about six times and the Jeep drive away. The passenger started to walk home when Ortiz pulled up next to him and told him he would give him a ride home.
The witness said Ortiz asked, “Why the dude make me do that?” The witness did not see a person in the Jeep with a gun, but said Ortiz said he saw the driver with a gun at the gas station.
Later, a search of Ortiz’s bedroom turned up: a magazine for a .40-caliber Glock handgun with markings matching the magazine recovered from his brother’s Glock; an empty black nylon holster; two live 7.62-caliber bullets; an empty box for a .40-caliber, 50-drum magazine; a sawed-off shotgun; and an empty box of Browning .40-caliber ammunition.
The investigator noted that the ammunition box appeared to be the box for the silver/gray-colored .40-caliber ammunition and casings recovered as part of the investigation. A plastic bag with numerous multicolored, pill-like objects that appeared to be the illegal drug ecstasy also were reportedly found.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.
