Judge halts Racine’s COVID-19 ordinance, says Racine ‘engaged in direct attack' on Court’s order

RACINE — A Racine County Circuit Court judge has again halted the city’s enforcement of its COVID-19 restrictions and put the city on notice it could be in contempt of court in the future if the city again attempts to "undermine the orders of the court."
On Wednesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson issued a temporary injunction order, suspending enforcement of the city’s new “Safer Racine” ordinance.
The Racine City Council passed the ordinance on Monday night, three days after Fredrickson on Friday issued an injunction order halting enforcement of the city’s “Forward Racine” order.
The judge last Friday ruled the order could not be enforced as it worked its way through court. Following that order, the City Council added restrictions into ordinance form.
The new order issued Wednesday states, “The City of Racine has engaged in a direct attack on this Court’s order by incorporating the enjoined substance of the Forward Racine order into an ordinance, and then claiming the right to enforce the enjoined language through a new ordinance, despite this Court’s order."
It goes on to say, “Pursuant to this Court’s last order, both Defendants were enjoined from enforcing the substantive portion of the Forward Racine order. When issued, that meant both Defendants were barred from forcing the residents, faith organizations, and businesses in the City of Racine to comply with the Forward Racine Order while the constitutional and statutory power to issue such orders, as well as the constitutionality and statutory breadth and scope of the orders, remain at issue in this case.
Instead of complying, Defendants cut and pasted the challenged language at issue in this case into a new ordinance that they are now enforcing. Strike One.”
It goes on to state: “Going forward, this Court warns Defendants that it will not hesitate to issue an order to show cause for contempt if any one, or both, of Defendants attempt to undermine the orders of this Court. There are no strikes two, or three, in this court.”
The beat of the drum
No justice, no peace
Sitting in the street
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
We will not be silenced
Say it louder
Love
Washington Avenue
Latinx for black lives
Respect
Monday's protest
Community member's raised fist
Monday's protest
Am I next?
Monday's protest
"No lives matter until black lives matter"
Monday's protest
Signs and hand gestures
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Hands up, don't shoot
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Monday's protest
Raised fist
Monday's protest
Many masks
Liberty
Tyrese and George
Monday's protest
Marching
Monday's protest
Police presence
Monday's protest
Stop killing
Who do I call
At Monday's protest
Say their names
On Washington Ave
Police the police
We will not be silenced
Olivia Owens (left) drums
Olivia Owen (middle) drums
Flare
Hands up
Marching
Antoine Gosa
Sitting on 14th
I can't breathe
Sitting and clapping on 14th Street
County Board Supervisor Nick Demske with a Black Lives Matter sign
Filming the protest
Police at the protest
Young boys look on as marchers go down 14th Street
Dogs can march in protests too!
Police officers on scene
Construction workers look on
A young person poses
Blue overalls and Black Lives Matter
Protesting on Washington Avenue
Filming protest from her window above Washington Avenue
We can't breathe
Marchers with their arms up
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.