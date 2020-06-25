You are the owner of this article.
Judge halts Racine’s COVID-19 ordinance, says Racine ‘engaged in direct attack' on Court’s order
RACINE — A Racine County Circuit Court judge has again halted the city’s enforcement of its COVID-19 restrictions and put the city on notice it could be in contempt of court in the future if the city again attempts to "undermine the orders of the court." 

On Wednesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson issued a temporary injunction order, suspending enforcement of the city’s new “Safer Racine” ordinance.

Download PDF Racine's temporary injunction order

The Racine City Council passed the ordinance on Monday night, three days after Fredrickson on Friday issued an injunction order halting enforcement of the city’s “Forward Racine” order.

The judge last Friday ruled the order could not be enforced as it worked its way through court. Following that order, the City Council added restrictions into ordinance form.

The new order issued Wednesday states, “The City of Racine has engaged in a direct attack on this Court’s order by incorporating the enjoined substance of the Forward Racine order into an ordinance, and then claiming the right to enforce the enjoined language through a new ordinance, despite this Court’s order."

It goes on to say, “Pursuant to this Court’s last order, both Defendants were enjoined from enforcing the substantive portion of the Forward Racine order. When issued, that meant both Defendants were barred from forcing the residents, faith organizations, and businesses in the City of Racine to comply with the Forward Racine Order while the constitutional and statutory power to issue such orders, as well as the constitutionality and statutory breadth and scope of the orders, remain at issue in this case.

Instead of complying, Defendants cut and pasted the challenged language at issue in this case into a new ordinance that they are now enforcing. Strike One.”

It goes on to state: “Going forward, this Court warns Defendants that it will not hesitate to issue an order to show cause for contempt if any one, or both, of Defendants attempt to undermine the orders of this Court. There are no strikes two, or three, in this court.”

