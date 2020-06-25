Judge halts Racine’s COVID-19 ordinance, says Racine ‘engaged in direct attack' on Court’s order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine County Circuit Court judge has again halted the city’s enforcement of its COVID-19 restrictions and put the city on notice it could be in contempt of court in the future if the city again attempts to "undermine the orders of the court."

On Wednesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Jon Fredrickson issued a temporary injunction order, suspending enforcement of the city’s new “Safer Racine” ordinance.

The Racine City Council passed the ordinance on Monday night, three days after Fredrickson on Friday issued an injunction order halting enforcement of the city’s “Forward Racine” order.

The judge last Friday ruled the order could not be enforced as it worked its way through court. Following that order, the City Council added restrictions into ordinance form.

The new order issued Wednesday states, “The City of Racine has engaged in a direct attack on this Court’s order by incorporating the enjoined substance of the Forward Racine order into an ordinance, and then claiming the right to enforce the enjoined language through a new ordinance, despite this Court’s order."