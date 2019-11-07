Joint allegedly started fire that caused $142K in damage, man faces charges

RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges for allegedly starting a fire by failing to extinguish a marijuana joint he had smoked in bed.

The fire, which occurred on the 4100 block of Olive Street on June 25, 2017, reportedly caused $142,133 in damage. The man — Bryan J. Velasco, 29 — was a tenant in a lower unit, but did not own the home.

Velasco was initially charged with misdemeanor negligent handling of a burning material in June 2018, but stopped showing up in court hearings a few months later. Then, on Wednesday, he returned to court under a warrant, allowing the case to move forward again. Online court records indicate that Velasco had been living in Horicon, which is in Dodge County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Velasco is next scheduled to appear at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center on Nov. 22.

According to the criminal complaint, Velasco admitted to having smoked a joint while in bed on the morning of June 25, 2017, but left the still smoking joint on a table. He then went outside to smoke a tobacco cigarette. When he went back inside, he said the bedroom was already engulfed in flames, according to the Racine Police Department’s report.