As the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide District Coordinator for Racine County, I would like to thank our 37 volunteers for their assistance in preparing over 1,750 returns from Feb. 1 through April 11, 2018. Over 1.9 million dollars in federal and state refunds were returned to the taxpayers.
I would also like to thank the following organizations that provide facilities and support for this valuable service: City of Racine for the use of Dr. John Bryant Community and Humble Park Community Centers, Graham Public Library, Love, Inc. Racine County for the use of the Caledonia-Mt. Pleasant Memorial Park Hall and Sturtevant Village Hall. Several sites, along with the Volunteer Center of Racine, also assisted in making appointments for the taxpayers.
Thanks again to everyone for another successful year in assisting our low and moderate income citizens and returning many dollars back to the community.
Mary Johnson
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.