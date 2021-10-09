 Skip to main content
Jogger hit by SUV on County Line Road, Racine Sheriff's Office reports
COUNTY LINE ROAD

Jogger hit by SUV on County Line Road, Racine Sheriff's Office reports

IMG_2206.jpg

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, this SUV was being driven by Joshua T. Hanson of Racine County when it struck a Kenosha County woman who was jogging along County Line Road on Friday evening. The SUV reportedly sustained the damage shown in the collision with the jogger; the jogger was taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

YORKVILLE — A Racine County man allegedly admitted to having hit a jogger with his SUV Friday evening, then driving away.

Joshua T. Hanson

Hanson

A 36-year-old woman from Kenosha County was jogging along County Line Road when she was struck by a passing silver Ford Escape driven by Joshua T. Hanson, 34, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported to law enforcement at about 6:24 p.m. Friday, 4 minutes after sunset.

When deputies arrived on scene, they reported finding the woman being tended to by a passing motorist. She was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, then flown by Flight for Life to another Froedtert facility in Wauwatosa. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, although they were described as “serious.”

Deputies reported identifying Hanson’s vehicle by examining car parts left at the scene following the crash, then later seeing the silver Ford Escape parked outside a home in the Town of Dover.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hanson admitted to having hit the jogger.

Hanson was taken to Racine County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office is referring a potential charge of felony hit-and-run causing great bodily harm with a modifier of failing to render aid.

