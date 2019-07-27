{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for information related to a smash and grab incident at a jewelry store in Mount Pleasant. 

Just before 2:30 a.m., Saturday morning officers responded to a burglar alarm at Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave.

Officers arrived and found entry was made to the business through a broken window. A display was broken into and several pieces of jewelry were taken. The amount or value of the jewelry is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under Investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com

