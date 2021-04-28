Jefferson Street house left uninhabitable after fire; dog dies

RACINE — Two people were displaced in a house fire that started in the basement but quickly spread, leaving the home inhabitable. There were no reported injuries to people, but a dog did die in the fire.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Jefferson Street Wednesday morning on the report of smoke coming from a basement.

Firefighters from Engine 2 were the first on scene and they confirmed smoke showing from the home.

Firefighters from Engine 1 laid 300 feet of 5-inch large diameter hose to supply Engine 2 for the fire attack.

According to a statement from the RFD, firefighters from Engines 1 and 6 made an initial, aggressive attack on the basement fire from the exterior.

Those crews, along with Engine 2 and Truck 1, then finished extinguishing the fire in the basement.

Additionally, firefighters from Truck 1 provided horizontal ventilation of the first floor and basement.

According to the RFD, extensive overhaul was required due to the fire travelling within void spaces of the home – necessitating the use of firefighting foam to finish the extinguishment.