Jane Doe to be identified 20 years after her death

RACINE COUNTY — More than 20 years after an unidentified woman was found fatally beaten in a Raymond cornfield in 1999, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced they now know the identity of the woman they have named “Jane Doe.”

The announcement will be made during a media briefing at 11 a.m. Friday at the Racine Sheriff’s Office Patrol Station, 14116 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

The young woman will be identified during that briefing, and the name of the individual in custody for her death will also be revealed.

In a Wednesday media release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the victim and person in custody have “substantial ties” to a northwest Chicago suburb.

20 years later

On July 21, 1999, a young woman’s body was found on the edge of a Raymond cornfield off 92nd Street between Six Mile Road and Seven Mile Road. Authorities believe the young woman was tortured before her body was dumped.

On Oct. 16, 2013, Jane Doe’s body was exhumed from her resting place at Holy Family Cemetery, 6124 Highway 31, Caledonia. The hope was to gain more insight into her identity, utilizing advanced technology.