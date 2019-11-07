Jane Doe to be identified 20 years after her death

RACINE COUNTY — More than 20 years after an unidentified woman was found fatally beaten in a Raymond cornfield in 1999, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced they now know the identity of the woman they have named “Jane Doe.”
The announcement will be made during a media briefing at 11 a.m. Friday at the Racine Sheriff’s Office Patrol Station, 14116 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
The young woman will be identified during that briefing, and the name of the individual in custody for her death will also be revealed.
In a Wednesday media release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the victim and person in custody have “substantial ties” to a northwest Chicago suburb.
20 years later
On July 21, 1999, a young woman’s body was found on the edge of a Raymond cornfield off 92nd Street between Six Mile Road and Seven Mile Road. Authorities believe the young woman was tortured before her body was dumped.
On Oct. 16, 2013, Jane Doe’s body was exhumed from her resting place at Holy Family Cemetery, 6124 Highway 31, Caledonia. The hope was to gain more insight into her identity, utilizing advanced technology.
Various tests were conducted on Jane Doe while her body was at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A forensic anthropologist was even called in from Tennessee to perform isotope testing, which measures natural variations in the body.
Authorities determined that Jane Doe was between 18 and 25 years old, stood approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed about 120 pounds. They noted that her teeth were in poor condition and her ears were pierced twice, but her identity has remained a mystery.
Her body was reinterred on July 21, 2015 — the 16th anniversary of the day her body was found.
In 2018, the Sheriff’s Office had reignited hope that emerging technology, such as DNA, could help identify Jane Doe.