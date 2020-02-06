Jane Doe case: Linda LaRoche says she must sell home before case proceeds

RACINE — Linda Sue LaRoche, the woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999 and hiding her corpse in Raymond, has retained an attorney, but will need more time for the case proceed, according to online court records.
LaRoche appeared in court Thursday and said that she has found an attorney to represent her; however, LaRoche said she will need to sell her home before the case is able to move forward.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson did not object to giving LaRoche more time.
LaRoche's attorney was not present in court Thursday. This is the third time LaRoche has appeared in a Racine County courtroom without representation. LaRoche, who was living in Florida at the time of her arrest, is not eligible for a public defender.
LaRoche is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
You have free articles remaining.
Another court hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Break in cold case
LaRoche, 64, is accused of killing McHenry, Illinois resident Johnson-Schroeder, who was recently identified with a DNA sample and had been known for the last 20 years simply as “Jane Doe.”
Johnson-Schroeder’s identity was unknown for many years until the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off on Sept. 23. The tip said a Florida woman, later identified as LaRoche, had been talking about how she had killed someone in Illinois decades prior, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.