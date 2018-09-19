RACINE — A jail inmate, already incarcerated for a homicide charge, is facing additional charges after allegedly assaulting a correctional officer.
Michael W. Cina, 40, is charged with battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sunday, Cina, a Racine County Jail inmate, incarcerated for felony charges of possession of a firearm and first-degree intentional homicide, assaulted a correctional officer.
As the correctional officer was doing cell inspections, he noticed Cina was outside of his cell. When he gave Cina instructions to return to his cell, Cina reportedly said, “how about you put me in?”
As officers approached Cina, he became aggressive and resisted, moving toward the victim and another officer. When the first officer attempted to shock Cina with a Taser, Cina grabbed his wrist. The Taser did not work, however, and Cina then struck the correctional officer in the face.
The first officer sought medical treatment for the injury and pain to the jaw on the left side of his face. The second officer involved also reported to the hospital for pain to the forearm.
Cina remains in custody on this charge, and his previous charges, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 26 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
