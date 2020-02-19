Jail fighting charges for Racine man accused of punching RPD officer

RACINE — Two Racine men — one with pending felony criminal cases for reportedly punching an off-duty Racine Police officer and for allegedly striking two family members — are facing charges after an altercation at the Racine County Jail.

George E. Gayton, of the 2000 block of Mead Street, and John L. Murphy, 48, of the 1500 block of Superior Street, are both charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 11 inside the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Video of the incident reportedly shows Gayton and Murphy getting into a verbal argument which led to Gayton striking Murphy and slamming him into the dayroom floor. Gayton reportedly hit Murphy twice more, and then walked to his cell.

Murphy walked toward Gayton's cell and the two continued to have words. Another inmate got between the two men and then Gayton entered his cell. The video shows Murphy standing in front of Gayton's cell, and reportedly lunging toward Gayton inside his cell. Other inmates said that Murphy spat at Gayton.

After exiting his cell, Gayton struck Murphy several more times, and then went back into his cell.

