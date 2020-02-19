Jail fighting charges for Racine man accused of punching RPD officer

RACINE — Two Racine men — one with pending felony criminal cases for reportedly punching an off-duty Racine Police officer and for allegedly striking two family members — are facing charges after an altercation at the Racine County Jail.
George E. Gayton, of the 2000 block of Mead Street, and John L. Murphy, 48, of the 1500 block of Superior Street, are both charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 11 inside the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Video of the incident reportedly shows Gayton and Murphy getting into a verbal argument which led to Gayton striking Murphy and slamming him into the dayroom floor. Gayton reportedly hit Murphy twice more, and then walked to his cell.
Murphy walked toward Gayton's cell and the two continued to have words. Another inmate got between the two men and then Gayton entered his cell. The video shows Murphy standing in front of Gayton's cell, and reportedly lunging toward Gayton inside his cell. Other inmates said that Murphy spat at Gayton.
After exiting his cell, Gayton struck Murphy several more times, and then went back into his cell.
You have free articles remaining.
Separate cases
Gayton is also charged with felony counts of substantial battery, attempted strangulation and suffocation and physically abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery in two separate cases.
The first was on Dec. 17, 2018, when Gayton allegedly punched Racine Police Officer Sam Stulo after a crash in the 1900 block of State Street that was caused by Stulo and in which Gayton’s aunt was involved. Stulo was later determined to be intoxicated at the time.
Stulo said that after the crash he pulled over and Gayton approached, accusing him of trying to get away. Stulo said Gayton punched him in the throat, which medical records show fractured Stulo's voice box.
Gayton is also charged in a separate incident from Thanksgiving 2019 in which Gayton allegedly approached a family member's car and kicked it, struck a female family member's face and tried to choke a 16-year-old girl, who tried to intervene. He then broke the car’s back window with a metal chair, the complaint states.
Gayton pleaded not guilty in both cases.
Murphy is in custody due to a 2018 felony burglary conviction, online court records show.