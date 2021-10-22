Jail deaths investigation remains under review, DA says

RACINE — It has been nearly five months since Malcolm James and Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. died within three days of each other at the Racine County Jail, and two months since the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed its investigation into the deaths was complete, but the investigations are “still under review,” Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said in an email Friday to The Journal Times.
On Aug. 26, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Journal Times that its investigation to the deaths in the jail was complete. The KSCD findings were then forwarded to Hanson’s office.
The Journal Times has contacted Hanson’s office and a spokesman for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office repeatedly since then, requesting updates on the case, including on Oct. 6, Oct. 12 and again Friday morning. No replies were received prior to Friday.
On Friday morning, Hanson replied to an email. She wrote, in part: “I am declining to answer questions.”
A reporter replied: “Does this mean that the investigation et. al. is complete?”
She replied: “No, still under review.”
A spokesman for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has not replied to any of these emailed requests.
Deaths
Ditello-Scott died May 29, hours after he was arrested for allegedly operating while intoxicated at about 2 a.m. near Waterford. He was a Whitewater resident who, according to his loved ones, was driving home from visiting with friends in Milwaukee when he was stopped.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, he was sleeping in a cell in the early morning and seemed fine. But, when he was checked on before 7 a.m., he was “yellow in color and not breathing” and died soon after.
He was 22 years old and a father of one, with a second child on the way at the time of his death.
James, 27, died June 1.
He was arrested May 29 during an apparent mental health crisis after allegedly setting his apartment on fire.
According to statements and a series of video clips released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, James allegedly began hitting his head against the wall of his jail cell, was taken to the hospital at least twice, brought back to jail, and began hitting his head against the wall again as at least one jail guard tried to speak with him through the door.
It remains unclear what followed.
According to statements Sheriff Christopher Schmaling made June 23, a team “entered the cell” at which point “Mr. James violently fought with jail staff and they had to use some use of physical force to secure him (for) medical treatment.”
At some point, James was tased; it remains unclear how many times or if force was used by jail staff in other ways. Schmaling said, in a prerecorded statement accompanying release of video of James in his jail cell, that claims the a Taser caused James’ death “are completely false.”
County staff members that were involved in overseeing James were placed on leave after his death, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Attorney Kevin O’Connor, who is representing the families of both James and Ditello-Scott, claimed in June that an autopsy performed on James’ body by a Milwaukee pathologist found wounds and lacerations that the Sheriff’s Office still has not addressed.
The Racine-based LGBT Center of SE WI and Kenosha Pride issued a statement June 11 that claimed James was bullied by law enforcement while in custody “for not being ‘masculine enough’ for the correctional staff ... Persons recently released from the Racine County Jail, who were there during the period of Mr. James’ incarceration, have stated that Correctional Staff bullied Mr. James because of his soft voice.”
O’Connor did not reply to a text from a reporter seeking comment on Friday.
A candlelight vigil honoring and celebrating James’ life is scheduled for Oct. 29 outside the Racine County Jail.