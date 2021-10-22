Jail deaths investigation remains under review, DA says

A spokesman for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has not replied to any of these emailed requests.

Deaths

Ditello-Scott died May 29, hours after he was arrested for allegedly operating while intoxicated at about 2 a.m. near Waterford. He was a Whitewater resident who, according to his loved ones, was driving home from visiting with friends in Milwaukee when he was stopped.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, he was sleeping in a cell in the early morning and seemed fine. But, when he was checked on before 7 a.m., he was “yellow in color and not breathing” and died soon after.

He was 22 years old and a father of one, with a second child on the way at the time of his death.

James, 27, died June 1.

He was arrested May 29 during an apparent mental health crisis after allegedly setting his apartment on fire.