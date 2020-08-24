Jacob Blake's family has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot several times while walking away from a Kenosha Police officer Sunday afternoon, has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to represent Blake in the case.

According to a release from Crump's office and eyewitness reports, Blake had been de-escalating a "domestic incident" when officers arrived and drew their weapons.

Blake began walking away toward a van, video shows. According to Crump's office, Blake was checking on his children, who were inside the van. Police then opened fire as Blake appeared to be not complying with orders. Audio indicates seven shots were fired, although it is not clear how many struck Blake.

As of Sunday evening, Blake was in serious condition, although a cousin of his posted on Twitter that he survived and is expected to survive after a surgery, even though he is still at Froedtert Hospital as of Monday morning.

"Jacob is out of surgery and In ICU. We will continue to pray as he fights. We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful," a tweet from the cousin reads.

A statement from Crump reads: