Jacob Blake's family has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

KENOSHA — The family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot several times while walking away from a Kenosha Police officer Sunday afternoon, has retained prominent Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to represent Blake in the case.
According to a release from Crump's office and eyewitness reports, Blake had been de-escalating a "domestic incident" when officers arrived and drew their weapons.
The family of Jacob Blake has retained @BenCrumpLaw. We will seek #JusticeForJacobBlake and his family. We demand answers from @KenoshaPolice. pic.twitter.com/hpOr2tmdif— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020
Blake began walking away toward a van, video shows. According to Crump's office, Blake was checking on his children, who were inside the van. Police then opened fire as Blake appeared to be not complying with orders. Audio indicates seven shots were fired, although it is not clear how many struck Blake.
As of Sunday evening, Blake was in serious condition, although a cousin of his posted on Twitter that he survived and is expected to survive after a surgery, even though he is still at Froedtert Hospital as of Monday morning.
"Jacob is out of surgery and In ICU. We will continue to pray as he fights. We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful," a tweet from the cousin reads.
Jacob is out of surgery and In ICU. We will continue to pray as he fights. We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful.— Pauly (@PaulyG103) August 24, 2020
A statement from Crump reads:
"We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police. Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets. Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It's a miracle he's still alive.
"We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and his for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department. How many more of these tragic 'while Black' tragedies will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of Black lives by the police finally stops?"
Crump has represented multiple others involved in high-profile civil rights cases, including the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and George Floyd.
Gov. Tony Evers and many others have compared Sunday's shooting to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other prominent cases of alleged excessive force by police leading to the deaths of African Americans.
