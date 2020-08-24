Jacob Blake shooting: Some leaders call for fast-paced change, some for patience before drawing conclusions

KENOSHA — In the hours following an officer-involved shooting in Kenosha that left Jacob Blake in serious condition after he was shot at close range by a Kenosha Police officer, the story quickly began trending on Twitter and getting nationwide attention.
During the 8 o'clock hour Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported that the man was flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Public figures — some connected to Kenosha such as native Trae Waynes (who plays for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals), and some apparently without a direct connection to southeast Wisconsin like the NBA's Lebron James and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — quickly weighed in with their reactions to the shooting while the investigation was still just getting started.
Biden posted on social media Monday at about noon: "Yesterday, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. His kids watched from the car. Today, we woke to grieve yet again. We need a full and transparent investigation ... These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us."
Waynes was more crass in a series of tweets, saying "S*** hits you different when it’s in your city!" and "Kenosha is a dam joke!" and "So I guess yal tazers don't work anymore huh."
Racine native and retired NBA All-Star Caron Butler in a Facebook post shared the phone numbers of Kenosha's city attorney and the department of justice, asking his followers to "Demand they arrest the officer that shot Jake Blake ... in front of his children."
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, quickly took issue with how Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had likened what happened to Blake to what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville — both of whom were Black and killed by police, sparking international protests.
"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said.
Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer, said that he felt Evers' statements were divisive.
“Exhale. Everyone should take a deep breath. There is an investigatory process that must be followed, so no evidence is overlooked. We must let law and reason, not emotion, guide the next steps," Wanggaard said. "I hesitate to do this, because the situation in Kenosha stands on its own, but I am extremely shocked by the content of Governor Evers’ statement last night. The best leaders attempt to diffuse situations, not escalate them. Evers’ statement was irresponsible and inflammatory. He jumped to conclusions without first having all the facts. At a time when stereotyping situations is especially risky, Evers stereotyped every police interaction with people of color — harming both."
Dan O'Donnell, a popular conservative talk radio host, criticized the governor's Sunday statement, saying in a tweet "In one of the most truly gutless and despicable statements a Wisconsin Governor has ever put out, Evers admits that 'we do not have all of the details yet,' but still calls the shooting 'excessive use of force.' "
Evers on Monday called the Legislature in special session to vote on police reform bills. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he was forming a task force to look into the issue; Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes called Vos' actions a "cop out" to avoid voting on the already written bills.
Like Wanggaard, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., a staunch supporter of law enforcement, called for patience.
“We need the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct a thorough, independent, exhaustive investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. We must support each other and our Kenosha community, and we cannot allow violence and destruction," Steil said in a statement.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called on protesters to be non-violent and for them to "give our justice system the opportunity to work."
While state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, expressed confusion and anger after the shooting, he, like Johnson, called for peace. In a statement, Wirch quoted the late John Lewis, "History has proven time and again that nonviolent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve," before Wirch stated in his own words, "Black lives matter, and it’s long past time for systemic change.”
Others called for fast-moving change.
A statement co-signed by 12 local elected officials — Racine Aldermen Natalia Taft, Marcus West, Maurice Horton, Mollie Jones, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levie, John Tate II and Trevor Jung; and Racine County supervisors Jody Spencer, Eric Hopkins, Fabi Maldonado and Nick Demske — disagreed with the wait-and-see approach called for by Wanggaard and Steil.
"While more details will come forth and the necessary investigation proceeds, the videos circulating render those details all but irrelevant. What is clear is that Mr. Blake was walking away from police, unarmed, and officers had more than ample opportunity to subdue him with less than lethal means. Instead police shot him multiple times, at point blank range," the statement said. "We refuse to believe that these situations or outcomes are inevitable. We refuse to believe that every incident requires the deployment of individuals trained in the use of firearms and trained to kill, seemingly more than they are trained to deescalate. We refuse to believe that there is not a different way that can result in different outcomes. There must be."
Ahmad Kweku Qawi, president/CEO of Racine Family YMCA, said on Facebook Sunday: "This makes no sense to shoot someone in the back. Police reform isn't enuf (enough)!"
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said Monday she would "be joining people in the streets ... continued police violence against Black people is a symptom of the systemic racism and white supremacy deeply embedded in our country’s past and present. Leaders at every level — federal, state, local — cannot continue to stand by."
The statement from the 12 local officials showed agreement with Neubauer's sentiment, blaming "harmful action and inexcusable inaction by a handful of politicians in Madison and Kenosha" for having "brought us to where we are today. Meanwhile, they blame the people and communities that are the very victims of police brutality and economic deprivation in order to distract us from their failure to make Wisconsin a place where every family feels safe and has the freedom to thrive."
"It is abundantly clear that police reform is not enough. We know some of the oppressive origins of law enforcement, including slave patrols and the subjugation of Native Americans, and that is deeply woven into the profession's history. These incidents are not simply a matter of training. These incidents are a reflection of culture. A culture that insulates from accountability — or mere criticism, perpetuated by individuals and organizations that, too often, defend the indefensible. A culture that, at a time of unprecedented scrutiny of policing, allows an individual officer to not think twice about shooting a Black man in the back multiple times."
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed. During a virtual interview with PackersNews.com, he said: "There's a systemic problem. This is going to be an all too common sighting in this country until it's fixed ... There are antiquated laws that are prejudicial against people of color in this state."
State Rep. David Bowen, a Democrat from Milwaukee, said in a tweet "I am tired of talk."
