Jacob Blake shooting: Some leaders call for fast-paced change, some for patience before drawing conclusions

"While more details will come forth and the necessary investigation proceeds, the videos circulating render those details all but irrelevant. What is clear is that Mr. Blake was walking away from police, unarmed, and officers had more than ample opportunity to subdue him with less than lethal means. Instead police shot him multiple times, at point blank range," the statement said. "We refuse to believe that these situations or outcomes are inevitable. We refuse to believe that every incident requires the deployment of individuals trained in the use of firearms and trained to kill, seemingly more than they are trained to deescalate. We refuse to believe that there is not a different way that can result in different outcomes. There must be."