Jackson pleads not guilty in the shooting death of Brittany Booker

RACINE — The man accused of killing a mom of six was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for arraignment.

Terry Jackson, 41, pleaded not guilty to 23 felonies in connection to the shooting death of Brittany Booker and two attacks on her friend, who is a former girlfriend of Jackson’s.

According to testimony in court Wednesday, Jackson admitted to investigators to both the attacks on the women and shooting Booker.

The charges include first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, stalking, false imprisonment, strangulation-suffocation and 12 counts of felony bail jumping.

Jackson remains in custody on $10 million bail.

Case history

The charges against the defendant stem from three separate allegations of violence against two women: Booker and her friend.

According to the criminal complaint:

The first allegation was an alleged attack on his former girlfriend that occurred on Feb. 21, which left the accuser in the hospital with significant injuries.

On Feb. 27, she attempted to go back to her former residence, the one she shared with Jackson, to retrieve some belongings. She took her friend, Brittany Booker, along with her. Booker brought her 2-year-old daughter.

The woman’s belongings were not in the residence. Believing him to be out of town, the woman called and asked him where her belongings were, according to the complaint. But then Booker became concerned that Jackson might, in fact, still be in the area. She convinced her friend that they needed to leave. But, as they attempted to leave, Jackson arrived at the residence armed with a hammer. He attacked the woman.

Then, as Booker later told investigators, she had her toddler in her arms and was trying to call 911 when Jackson “approached her and began striking her with the hammer in the face and head" after saying “I’m going to kill you.”

Warrants were issued for Jackson’s arrest following the two attacks.

On April 24, 2022, one of Booker’s children woke up and found his mother was gone. There was blood on the bed and the pajamas of the toddler who was sleeping with her.

Recovered surveillance video showed a man leading Booker from the house at about 5:30 a.m.

Booker was later found deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head. She also had a serious injury to her forehead, as well.

Preliminary hearing

The preliminary hearing was held prior to the arraignment.

Investigator Robert Rasmussen, of the Racine Police Department, was the only witness to testify Wednesday morning.

He told the court Booker's friend viewed the doorbell video of Booker being taken from her home at 5:30 a.m. on April 24.

According to the friend, the person leading Booker away was Jackson.

Jackson's allegedly told investigators he wanted to talk Booker and her friend into changing their stories about the attacks, so the charges against him would be dropped, according to Rasmussen.

Commissioner Alice Rudebusch found there was sufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

A status hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on August 1 before Judge Robert Repischak.

