Ivanhoe employee allegedly aided in the theft of around $3,000 worth of alcohol

RACINE — An Ivanhoe employee allegedly aided in the theft of about $3,000 worth of alcohol from the Downtown bar and restaurant.
John G. Nash, 47, of the 600 block of South Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and retail theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2 p.m. on Aug. 13, an officer was dispatched to Ivanhoe, 231 Main St., for a theft. Upon arrival, she spoke with the manager who said she had video footage of a theft that occurred on Aug. 10 when one of her employees allowed the offender to enter the basement rear door. She alleged she could see a Black male taking cases of alcohol and placing them in a vehicle while Nash was holding the door open for him. Nash was also reportedly seen looking up the stairwell for other employees.
The manager said Nash was a new employee, a dishwasher, and did not have the keys for the liquor. She believed around 100 1-liter bottles (around $30 per bottle) of alcohol were stolen.
Nash was given a $1,000 signature and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mario L Steward
Mario (aka Kendric Stewart) L Steward, Grand Rapids, Michigan, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
John E Vanhara
John E Vanhara, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
John G Nash
John G Nash, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony retail theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Bryant M Patrick
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bryant M Patrick, 1400 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, armed robbery, attempt armed robbery.
