Ivanhoe employee allegedly aided in the theft of around $3,000 worth of alcohol

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An Ivanhoe employee allegedly aided in the theft of about $3,000 worth of alcohol from the Downtown bar and restaurant.

John G. Nash, 47, of the 600 block of South Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and retail theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2 p.m. on Aug. 13, an officer was dispatched to Ivanhoe, 231 Main St., for a theft. Upon arrival, she spoke with the manager who said she had video footage of a theft that occurred on Aug. 10 when one of her employees allowed the offender to enter the basement rear door. She alleged she could see a Black male taking cases of alcohol and placing them in a vehicle while Nash was holding the door open for him. Nash was also reportedly seen looking up the stairwell for other employees.

The manager said Nash was a new employee, a dishwasher, and did not have the keys for the liquor. She believed around 100 1-liter bottles (around $30 per bottle) of alcohol were stolen.

Nash was given a $1,000 signature and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.