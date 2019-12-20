It's probably going to take a while before Peggy Johnson's alleged killer ends up in court

RACINE — It may be a little while before the Florida woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, Racine County's former Jane Doe, sees a Racine County courtroom.
Linda LaRoche, 64, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse after allegedly killing Johnson-Schroeder more than 20 years ago and dumping her body in a rural Raymond cornfield after driving up from their home in Illinois.
But before the case against LaRoche can proceed in Racine County, her pending criminal charges in Florida will have to be resolved, according to Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson.
"Whether she's tried in Illinois or Wisconsin, it doesn't make a hill of beans to me," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said during a blessing of Johnson-Schroeder's new tombstone Wednesday morning. "There's a lot of legalities we're running through right now."
What other charges?
One month before Racine County filed charges against LaRoche, she allegedly crashed a Mercedes C300 while driving drunk. Her blood-alcohol concentration that night was 0.33%, according to police — more than four times Florida’s legal limit.
LaRoche is charged with driving under the influence and causing damage while driving under the influence. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 20.
"They will not release her (LaRoche) to us for extradition until her matters in Florida are resolved," Hanson said in an email to The Journal Times.
LaRoche remains in custody in a Florida jail.
Break in cold case
Johnson-Schroeder's identity was unknown for many years until the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off on Sept. 23. The office was told that a woman in Florida was talking about how she had killed someone in Illinois decades prior, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
That woman was later identified as LaRoche.
The next few weeks were spent tracking down LaRoche, speaking with her and Johnson-Schroeder’s family members and confirming that the Jane Doe’s DNA matched that of Johnson-Schroeder’s family members.
LaRoche told Racine County investigators that at the time of Johnson-Schroeder’s death in July 1999, she had been working at a jail as a registered nurse, but that the jail did not have a facility for storing drugs. So, she started storing medications in the crawl space of her home in McHenry, Ill.
On the day she last saw her, LaRoche told investigators that Johnson-Schroeder had gone into the crawl space before dumping pills down a drain and then fainting. After Johnson-Schroeder fell unconscious, LaRoche allegedly told investigators “she thought about calling an ambulance but didn’t.”
At least one of LaRoche’s children remembered LaRoche forcing Johnson-Schroeder to sleep in the crawl space, the complaint said.
LaRoche accused Johnson-Schroeder of repeatedly stealing medications. But, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Johnson-Schroeder’s autopsy revealed there were no drugs in her system.
Jane Doe no longer
Her name is Peggy Lynn Johnson. But for the last 20 years she was referred to simply as — Jane Doe.
Johnson’s body was found on July 21, 1999. It had been dumped in a cornfield in Raymond. She was 23.
And the Racine County Sheriff’s Office believes it has found the killer.
The suspect in the case has been identified as Linda Sue LaRoche, a 64-year-old Cape Coral, Florida woman, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Friday.
Reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this article.