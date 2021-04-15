‘It’s jaw-dropping’: Racine County police leaders 'shocked' by Daunte Wright’s death

That 2009 case was for the death of Oscar Grant, a man who, after a struggle, was taken to the ground but reportedly was still fighting back. An officer told others to “get back,” announced he was going to “tase” the man on the ground, but then shot him in the back.

The officer was charged with second-degree murder but ended up being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

‘What went wrong?’

When properly trained, officers should have “muscle memory” to distinguish drawing their gun vs. drawing their Taser, Larsen said.

The Mount Pleasant and Caledonia police departments have their officers recertify in Taser training annually; it’s once every two years in the Racine Police Department.

Larsen said he has been left asking: “What was the failure point? What went wrong? Was it improper placement of equipment? Was it improper training? Was it a one-time off thing?”